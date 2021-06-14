Telfar x Ugg Is Here

The designer is following up its Ugg-ified shopping bags with apparel and footwear for the Spring/Summer drop of the collaboration.

Photo: Courtesy of Ugg

Following a successful pre-sale of its Ugg boot-ified shopping bags last year, Telfar is releasing the first full drop of its collaboration with the California-based brand on Monday.

The Spring/Summer release includes two pieces of apparel and two footwear styles: a Crystal Tee ($110), underwear ($27, available in three colors), a Fleece Mini boot ($250) and a Fleece Tall boot ($390). These will be available for purchase on telfar.net for one week beginning on June 14; after that, you'll be able to find them on ugg.com and select Ugg stores across the U.S.

The first product to be released from the Telfar x Ugg collaboration — which was first announced last September — was the CFDA Award-winning designer's signature Shopping Bag redone in the style of a classic Ugg boot with chestnut suede and cream shearling. Another drop is expected in September (a spokesperson for Ugg told Fashionista last year that the full range has 10 products).

Click through to see the full campaign for Telfar x Ugg's Spring/Summer 2021 collection in the gallery, below.

19 Gallery 19 Images

