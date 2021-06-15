Sponsored Story

The Eighth Floor Is Hiring An Account Executive In New York, NY

The Eighth Floor is growing, again! We're looking for an with a passion for tech, fashion and lifestyle, a born leader, and doesn’t require sleep. OK, you can sleep, just not on the job!
The candidate should be well-versed in the PR world, ideally with agency experience, particularly in fashion and lifestyle, have some good contacts with editors and be EXTREMELY goal oriented. The Eighth Floor promotes constant growth, and proactivity is key.

To Apply: Please email your resume to Kulsoom at kr@ideason8.com

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES: 

  • Secure strategic press coverage including features as well as product placement in top print and online media outlets 
  • Maintain strong relationships with key fashion, art and lifestyle editors and tastemakers, relevant fashion stylists, and key features editors 
  • Create innovative communications strategies that maximize brand visibility and create social media campaigns 
  • Cultivate relationships with influencers for product seeding/recruit brand ambassadors

COMPENSATION: The Eighth Floor offers employees excellent compensation packages including health and very generous vacation/PTO

