The Fragrance Group Is Hiring A PR Manager In New York, NY

The Fragrance Group was founded as the exclusive US distributor for a select group of prestige specialty fragrances.
The Fragrance Group was founded as the exclusive US distributor for a select group of prestige specialty fragrances. In addition to TUMI, we are the proud Licensee for Christian Siriano Perfumes and Thalia Sodi Fragrances, the Global Distributor for Banana Republic, and the U.S. Distributor for Tiziana Terenzi, Giardino Benessere, V Canto, Antonio Croce, Bois 1920, Nishane, Lalique Parfums, Starck Paris, Tous, Halloween, and Desigual.

About the position:

The Manager, Public Relations supports the marketing department across all brands to drive brand awareness and visibility. The manager will be responsible for day to day editorial requests, media relations, influencer relations, and external communications. The successful candidate is has excellent communication skills, is a team player, and an effective multi-tasker.

Responsibilities:

  • Manage press and brand communication for The Fragrance Group in the United States.
  • Develop a marketing communications plan including strategy, goals, budget, and tactics
  • Develop a media relations strategy, seeking high-level placements across all brands in print, broadcast, and online media
  • Coordinate all public relations activities
  • Engage audiences across traditional and new media (bloggers, influencers)
  • Leverage existing media relationships and cultivate new contacts within business and industry med
  • Manage media inquiries and interview requests
  • Create content for press releases, byline articles and press presentations
  • Monitor, analyze and communicate PR results on a weekly basis
  • Evaluate opportunities for sponsorships, partnerships and advertising on an ongoing basis
  • Build relationships with thought leaders to grow industry awareness
  • Maintain a keen understanding of industry trends affecting clients and make appropriate recommendations regarding communication strategy surrounding them

Location: New York City office 

To Apply: Please send your resume to lauren@thefragrancegroup.net, subject line PR Manager.

