The Verticale Is Hiring A Partnerships & Public Relations Manager In New York, NY (Or Remote)

The Manager, Partnerships and Public Relations, supports the marketing department in driving brand awareness and visibility through partnerships and press initiatives. We are looking for candidates with a proven track record in brand strategy, securing press coverage, and executing partnerships. This candidate must have strong pitching skills, a creative editorial viewpoint, a deep passion for values-driven DTC/DNVB brands, and the ability to contribute to editorial initiatives.

Responsibilities include:

● Partnerships:

○ Build partnerships pipeline, identifying and securing partners for special initiatives (email list sharing campaigns, cross-promotional projects with like-minded companies, noteworthy collaborations, etc.)

○ Manage execution of partnership initiatives with external parties, like-minded companies and tastemakers alike

○ Represent The Verticale and educate others on our brand

○ Work with cross-functional team members to build partnership initiatives into our marketing calendar, collecting all necessary creative assets and creatively ideating on execution

○ Meet monthly partnerships KPI’s and goals

● Public Relations:

○ Manage press and brand communication for The Verticale, working closely with our CEO to communicate our brand story to the media

○ Develop marketing communications plans and a media relations strategy that increases brand awareness and communicates our brand story

○ Build and maintain relationships with editors, influencers, industry tastemakers, brand founders, journalists and celebrity stylists

○ Daily outreach to media outlets, securing coverage with digital media, broadcast, influencer and traditional outlets

○ Manage media interviews and day to day inquiries

○ Evaluate opportunities for partnerships on an ongoing basis

○ Meet monthly press KPI’s and goals

● Editorial

○ Oversee execution of editorial coverage across our channels (social media, email newsletters and our editorial blog Forward Report)

○ Creatively work with team to editorialize marketing initiatives, offering a creative storytelling viewpoint through all initiatives

○ Consistently share and execute upon new ideas and ways to creatively build brand awareness

○ Build themes around notable fashion, wellness, and lifestyle trends

○ Work with external copywriter + journalist to oversee execution of editorial Q&A features with industry tastemakers, brand founders, and influencers

Qualifications:

● 2-3 years of experience working in Public Relations, preferably at an agency or in-house

● Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, high pressure environment

● Confidence to make suggestions and work directly with executive team

● Self-sufficient, resourceful and solutions-oriented

● Strong communications skills

● Keen understanding of industry trends

● Existing relationships with media and influencers

● Ability to work alongside a small growing team

● Bachelor's Degree required

● Open to Remote but NYC based preferred

About Us

The Verticale is an e-commerce marketplace for conscious consumerism where people can shop values-driven digitally native brands in one trusted place. We curate around our 10 Verticale Values, such as responsible materials, ethical production, and for women by women. In doing this, we are redefining the multi-brand retail experience and meeting the evolved needs of today’s Millennial and Gen Z customers.

Location: NYC

Apply: Email Founders@theverticale.com with your resume and potentially some color around how you qualify and why you are interested in joining our team.