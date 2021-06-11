The Verticale Is Hiring An Account Manager In New York, NY (Or Remote)

The Verticale is an e-commerce marketplace for conscious consumerism where people can shop values-driven digitally native brands in one trusted place.

The Verticale is searching for an Account Manager to join their team as an early employee. This role will oversee the supply side of the business and be in charge of all brand onboarding and account management. We are looking for candidates with a proven track record in sales performance and with a keen sense of account management, relationship building, and ecommerce merchandising. This candidate must have a deep passion for values-driven DTC/DNVB brands, design-forward ecommerce merchandising, be analytically minded and eager to join an early-stage startup.

Responsibilities include:

● Sales and Account Management:

○ Build sales pipelines and lead sales efforts in acquiring values-driven brands to join The Verticale site as a brand vendor

○ Meet monthly brand onboarding KPI’s and sales goals

○ Manage brand partner accounts and educate them on The Verticale brand partnership program.

○ Manage brand partner sales, monitor sales throughs and open-to-buys. Fill into new product launches with existing brand partners.

○ Be the inbetween for the marketing to our brand partners, communicating all marketing initiatives and campaigns

○ Work alongside product operations team to assure brand partners are properly onboarded

○ Drive brand partners to participate in multiple ongoing marketing initiatives and co-branded efforts

● Merchandising:

○ React to sales and merchandising behaviors on the site.

○ Advise on merchandising strategy and react to products/brand needs in the assortment through new brand products sales.

○ Fill into empty categories

○ Analyze inventory to provide updates on sold out products and back in stock items to marketing.

● Strategy

○ Consistently work with founders to improve sales strategy and processes

○ Build and improve on partnerships decks and sales tools

○ Eventually, build out and hire an account management team. Train new hires and run team performance reports.

○ Create business recaps for management and speak accurately to category and product performance.

Qualifications:

● 2-3 years of experience working in a sales, buying, merchandising, and/or wholesale role.

● Strong negotiation skills

● Strong industry knowledge, marketplace and experience with drop-ship a plus

● Strong communications, account management, and brand relationship management skills

● Ability to work alongside a small growing team

● Self-sufficient and resourceful

● Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and pivot/adjust strategy quickly.

● Bachelor's Degree required

● Open to Remote but NYC based preferred.

About Us

The Verticale is an e-commerce marketplace for conscious consumerism where people can shop values-driven digitally native brands in one trusted place. We curate around our 10 Verticale Values, such as responsible materials, ethical production, and for women by women. In doing this, we are redefining the multi-brand retail experience and meeting the evolved needs of today’s Millennial and Gen Z customers.

Location: NYC (open to a remote start due to Covid but will need this person to be in the office eventually)

Compensation: This is a 40-hour/week, hourly-based, primarily commissioned role to begin. Candidates must be willing to work for part hourly based salary and part commission based bonus structure at first. With performance and growth, this commission structure will change.

Apply: Email Founders@theverticale.com with your resume and potentially some color around how you qualify and why you are interested in joining our team.