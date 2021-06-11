Sponsored Story

The Verticale Is Seeking A Summer '21 Graphic Design & Social Media Marketing Intern In New York, NY

In this role you'll support the execution of content creation for the company's Instagram, email newsletters, Pinterest, and e-commerce site.
What you’ll do:

We are looking for a highly organized, motivated and creative Graphic Design & Social Media Marketing Intern to join The Verticale team. In this role you'll support the execution of content creation for the company's Instagram, email newsletters, Pinterest, and e-commerce site. Responsibilities will include development of graphic design for marketing materials, as well as image curation (curating a feed of on-brand image). An ability to embody the brand voice and tone through copy and captions is a plus! This role also participates in community management, replying to comments and direct messages on social media platforms.

We are looking for someone who can demonstrate that they have creative storytelling skills. This person must additionally be a team player and a relentless go-getter. An interest in new consumer brands is a must!

We are an early-stage startup. By driving social engagement and brand awareness, you'll work directly with our founders and will play an important role in our early growth. Candidates will commit a minimum of 10 hours per week, 15-20 hrs/week is preferred.

What we're looking for:

  • Extremely organized with attention to detail
  • Strong copywriting skills
  • Ability to creatively storytell and embody The Verticale tone and voice
  • Strong design capabilities with visual assets, creative copywriting (ideally light video editing skills as well)

Qualifications & skills:

  • 1-2 years of experience or relevant internship roles
  • Programs: Canva, Adobe creative suite

Job Type:

  • Part-time internship (15-20 hours/week)
  • Credit internship
  • Location: NYC/Remote

To apply: Email hello@theverticale.com with your resume and cover letter

