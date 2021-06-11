Sponsored Story

The Verticale Is Seeking A Summer '21 Marketing & Social Media Intern In New York, NY

What you’ll do:

This role will support the execution of marketing activities across all channels for The Verticale, including: email newsletters, social media (Instagram + Tik Tok), site homepage, and editorial blog. This role will work directly with our Marketing Coordinator to ensure that all campaigns and partnerships (tastemakers, influencers and notable) are executed in a timely manner across channels. Additionally this person will create marketing assets that communicate our story, as well as the stories of our brand partners, in a compelling way.

Responsibilities:

  • Email marketing - Create email newsletter assets by writing copy, selecting imagery and placing in our existing template layouts.
  • Site homepage - Create homepage assets according to editorial calendar, refresh featured collections, write copy and select imagery.
  • Instagram - Create assets for Instagram feed and stories. Engage with audience by responding to comments and DMs throughout the day, engage with like-minded accounts. Daily management of platform, including: link in bio tool, highlights, guides, and reposting.
  • Social Media - Management of additional social media channels, which currently include Facebook and may expand in the upcoming months.
  • Influencer Marketing - Coordinate implementation of influencer marketing materials across channels, working with internal and external partners on an ongoing basis.
  • Editorial Articles - Collect and organize assets from freelance writer, add imagery where necessary, pass to internal team member for site upload.

What we're looking for:

  • Extremely organized with attention to detail
  • Strong copywriting skills
  • Ability to creatively storytell and embody The Verticale tone and voice
  • Strong design capabilities with visual assets, creative copywriting (ideally light video editing skills as well)

Qualifications & skills:

  • 1-2 years of experience or relevant internship roles
  • Programs: Canva, Adobe creative suite

Job Type:

  • Part-time internship (15-20 hours/week)
  • Credit or paid internship
  • Location: NYC/Remote

To apply: Email hello@theverticale.com with your resume and cover letter

