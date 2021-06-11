The Verticale Is Seeking A Summer '21 Marketing & Social Media Intern In New York, NY

This role will support the execution of marketing activities across all channels for The Verticale, including: email newsletters, social media (Instagram + Tik Tok), site homepage, and editorial blog.

What you’ll do:

This role will support the execution of marketing activities across all channels for The Verticale, including: email newsletters, social media (Instagram + Tik Tok), site homepage, and editorial blog. This role will work directly with our Marketing Coordinator to ensure that all campaigns and partnerships (tastemakers, influencers and notable) are executed in a timely manner across channels. Additionally this person will create marketing assets that communicate our story, as well as the stories of our brand partners, in a compelling way.

Responsibilities:

Email marketing - Create email newsletter assets by writing copy, selecting imagery and placing in our existing template layouts.

Site homepage - Create homepage assets according to editorial calendar, refresh featured collections, write copy and select imagery.

Instagram - Create assets for Instagram feed and stories. Engage with audience by responding to comments and DMs throughout the day, engage with like-minded accounts. Daily management of platform, including: link in bio tool, highlights, guides, and reposting.

Social Media - Management of additional social media channels, which currently include Facebook and may expand in the upcoming months.

Influencer Marketing - Coordinate implementation of influencer marketing materials across channels, working with internal and external partners on an ongoing basis.

Editorial Articles - Collect and organize assets from freelance writer, add imagery where necessary, pass to internal team member for site upload.

What we're looking for:

Extremely organized with attention to detail

Strong copywriting skills

Ability to creatively storytell and embody The Verticale tone and voice

Strong design capabilities with visual assets, creative copywriting (ideally light video editing skills as well)

Qualifications & skills:

1-2 years of experience or relevant internship roles

Programs: Canva, Adobe creative suite

Job Type:

Part-time internship (15-20 hours/week)

Credit or paid internship

Location: NYC/Remote

To apply: Email hello@theverticale.com with your resume and cover letter