The Verticale Is Seeking A Summer '21 Marketing & Social Media Intern In New York, NY
What you’ll do:
This role will support the execution of marketing activities across all channels for The Verticale, including: email newsletters, social media (Instagram + Tik Tok), site homepage, and editorial blog. This role will work directly with our Marketing Coordinator to ensure that all campaigns and partnerships (tastemakers, influencers and notable) are executed in a timely manner across channels. Additionally this person will create marketing assets that communicate our story, as well as the stories of our brand partners, in a compelling way.
Responsibilities:
- Email marketing - Create email newsletter assets by writing copy, selecting imagery and placing in our existing template layouts.
- Site homepage - Create homepage assets according to editorial calendar, refresh featured collections, write copy and select imagery.
- Instagram - Create assets for Instagram feed and stories. Engage with audience by responding to comments and DMs throughout the day, engage with like-minded accounts. Daily management of platform, including: link in bio tool, highlights, guides, and reposting.
- Social Media - Management of additional social media channels, which currently include Facebook and may expand in the upcoming months.
- Influencer Marketing - Coordinate implementation of influencer marketing materials across channels, working with internal and external partners on an ongoing basis.
- Editorial Articles - Collect and organize assets from freelance writer, add imagery where necessary, pass to internal team member for site upload.
What we're looking for:
- Extremely organized with attention to detail
- Strong copywriting skills
- Ability to creatively storytell and embody The Verticale tone and voice
- Strong design capabilities with visual assets, creative copywriting (ideally light video editing skills as well)
Qualifications & skills:
- 1-2 years of experience or relevant internship roles
- Programs: Canva, Adobe creative suite
Job Type:
- Part-time internship (15-20 hours/week)
- Credit or paid internship
- Location: NYC/Remote
To apply: Email hello@theverticale.com with your resume and cover letter