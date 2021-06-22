Great Outfits in Fashion History: Tom Hiddleston in a Sea Blue Suit at Cannes

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

There can be no question that Tom Hiddleston knows his way around a good suit. Of course, suits aren't always the most exciting article of clothing, but they're so easy to get wrong — too roomy, too tight in a sleeve, too long of a pant. Thankfully, the power pairing of Hiddleston and stylist Ilaria Urbinati means he's rarely seen making such mistakes.

One particularly perfect occasion happened at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, where Hiddleston was on hand to promote the Jim Jarmusch film "Only Lovers Left Alive" (an excellent little picture also starring Tilda Swinton, if you haven't seen it). He had quite a time getting to the photocall — in a 2014 interview, he told Elle UK that he nearly didn't make it thanks to a fire at Heathrow airport, and changed in the car on the way to the premiere. But he looked nothing less than the part of a sleek movie star in his three-piece suit from Reiss. The gorgeous blue shade pops against the shades of the south of France in spring and the fit is immaculate. (Perhaps too good, considering images from the photocall went viral for a Jon Hamm-esque reason that I won't go into here, since we're not really that kind of website.)

We may not be back in a world where a full three-piece suit is really necessary, but you can always work some menswear-inspired clothes into your wardrobe. Find some of our Hiddleston-esque picks below:

