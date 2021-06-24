Must Read: Travis Scott to Collaborate With Dior Men, Victoria Beckham Merges Brands

Photo: Sharif Hamza/Courtesy of Dior

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Travis Scott is collaborating with Dior Men for Spring 2022

Ahead of its Spring 2022 menswear show, Dior revealed it had tapped Travis Scott as a collaborator for the season, "in a continuation of [artistic director Kim Jones'] inspiring dialogues with pioneering personalities," according to a press release. The partnership, which will debut on the Dior Men's runway on Friday, "represents the first full Dior collection ever created with a musician for the house," the brand said. {Fashionista Inbox}

Victoria Beckham is merging her collections

With the launch of Resort 2022, Victoria Beckham is introducing a new streamlined business strategy that merges her namesake main line with Victoria Victoria Beckham, WWD reports. As a result, the entry price point for the brand is lower, now starting at "90 to 100 pounds," according to CEO Marie Leblanc de Reynies; the average price of apparel now sits at around 550 pounds, versus 900. {WWD}

Kering launches virtual mentorship program with Black in Corporate

Kering is partnering with Candace Marie Stewart's Black in Corporate on a month-long virtual mentorship program this summer, where Black professionals at different stages of their careers will be paired with a mentor at Kering Americas or one of its fashion houses and have access to resources, workshops, speaker events and more. "The majority of my experience working within corporate spaces has been in the luxury fashion sector — so to celebrate BIC's first anniversary with our debut partnership with Kering feels like a full circle moment," Stewart said, in a statement. "My hope for this collaboration is to open doors for other Black professionals who are eager to explore this realm, and to mitigate many of the obstacles that I dealt with in the beginning of my career in a sustainable, long-lasting way." Applications for the program open today and close on July 2. {Fashionista Inbox}

RuPaul creates playlist (and merch) for Balenciaga

RuPaul curated a playlist for Balenciaga on Apple Music; to commemorate it, the French fashion house is releasing limited-edition Balenciaga x RuPaul merch in stores and online. Prices range from $495 for a cap to $995 for a zip-up hoodie. Check out the products in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

10 Gallery 10 Images

CAA solidifies the celebrity-to-brand pipeline

In Business of Fashion, Cathaleen Chen writes that CAA and e-commerce investment firm Clearco are teaming up on Caravan, a $50 million joint venture that pairs celebrities with potential brand partners that they can link up with and help build. The company is an investor in the Carrie Underwood-co-founded wellness app Fit52. {Business of Fashion}

Homepage image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.