See Every (Under-$24!) Makeup and Skin-Care Product From Uoma By Sharon C.

Pull Up for Change founder Sharon Chuter is changing the conversation around 'clean' beauty and making shopping Black-owned accessible via her latest venture with Walmart.

Photo: Courtesy of Uoma by Sharon C

On Friday, Uoma Beauty and Pull Up For Change founder Sharon Chuter introduces her latest venture: Uoma by Sharon C., a "radically transparent and accessible beauty line" launching exclusively with Walmart.

With an initial 17-product range comprising skin-care and color cosmetics priced between $6 and $24, Uoma by Sharon C. positions itself as "attainable and unapologetic." Per the brand, its formulas are vegan and cruelty-free, its packaging is 100% recyclable and it seeks to incorporate sustainability into the mass-market beauty space.

"The launch of Uoma by Sharon C. is delivering on our promise to continue to set the bar for true non-performative inclusive beauty," said Chuter, via a press statement. "Beauty comes in every color, budget and lifestyle. We are stepping away from established beauty norms of being 'category-led' and, instead, recognizing the reality that we are serving a new age of category agnostic shoppers."

The 17-product range includes foundation (available in six shades), water-activated cleansing wipes, an oil cleanser, a vitamin C serum available in two differing potencies, a tinted lip oil (available in six shades) and volumizing mascara. The inclusion of skin-care formulas is a departure from Chuter's existing Uoma Beauty range, which offers solely color cosmetics.

Photo: Courtesy of Uoma by Sharon C

In addition to making high-performing, Black-owned beauty products more accessible via Uoma by Sharon C., Chuter also hopes to re-frame conversations around "clean" beauty with this new brand.

"I have always despised the term 'clean beauty' and the industry around it — it's less science and more misinformation, half-truths and hysteria. Worst of all, clean beauty is the least inclusive space in beauty," she said, in a statement. "I am delighted to be able to bring a balanced, science-forward, mumbo jumbo-free line into this space. Best of all, inclusivity is still at the heart of this range, along with price accessibility, high performance and the intersectionality between caring for ourselves yet being mindful of the planet we live in."

Photo: Courtesy of Uoma by Sharon C

Get a first look at the full Uoma by Sharon C. product lineup, along with pricing, in the gallery below.

17 Gallery 17 Images

