Leyna Bloom Graces Fashion With Her Presence Yet Again, This Time for Victor Glemaud

Photo: Jason Geering/Courtesy of Victor Glemaud

It's always a good day when actor Leyna Bloom makes an appearance in the fashion industry, whether that's on the cover of magazines or front row at a show. So to have our usually hum-drum Monday morning inbox #blessed with her presence? A true gift, one for which we need to thank designer Victor Glemaud.

The man known for his knitwear tapped Bloom to star in his Resort 2022 lookbook, a collection dubbed "American Beauty." These are classic, all-American pieces with a twist, whether it's a Y-shaped racing band across a turtleneck or a sexy halterneck crop top. Glemaud keeps the color palette simple, in whites, camels and a wine red with pops of black, all of which will seamlessly integrate into any winter wardrobe. There's also a recycled lurex yarn inspired by his collaboration with FitBit.

We're partial to the dreamy shots of Bloom, captured by Jason Geering, lazing about in the grass, but you can't go wrong with an old fashioned studio shot either. Check out the full Glemaud Resort 2022 collection in the gallery below:

17 Gallery 17 Images

