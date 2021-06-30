Must Read: Whitney Peak Gets 'Elle' Digital Cover, Gabriela Hearst Talks New Chloé

Photo: Matthew Kristall/Courtesy of Hearst

Whitney Peak gets an Elle digital cover

Ahead of the premiere of HBO Max's "Gossip Girl" next week (!!!), Elle released a digital cover with Whitney Peak, photographed by Matthew Kristall. The actor talks with Alexis Okeowo about working on the series (and her path to becoming an actor), moving to New York City, being a Chanel brand ambassador and more. {Elle}

Gabriela Hearst on ushering in a new era at Chloé

In the latest issue of Vogue, Gabriela Hearst speaks with Rachel Donadio about her vision for Chloé, reflecting on her debut collection as creative director and looking ahead to her goals for the house. {Vogue}

Beauty's big esports opportunity

Business of Fashion's Chavie Lieber reports on the ways beauty brands have been trying to tap into the esports market, what has worked (plus what hasn't) and what opportunities lie in the world of gaming for these companies. {Business of Fashion}

How track and field became center stage for Black glam

For Harper's Bazaar, Shelby Ying Hyde writes about how, for decades, athletes like Florence 'Flo-Jo' Griffith Joyner and Sha'Carri Richardson have brought a tradition of Black glamour to track and field, and why it's impactful. "They all bring their unique styles to the arena, effectively proving that absolutely nothing can slow them down," she explains. {Harper's Bazaar}

