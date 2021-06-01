Great Outfits in Fashion History: Willow and Jada Pinkett Smith in Matching Chanel

Certainly a far cry from the Laura Ashley moments of our family photos.
Author:
Publish date:
willow-smith-jada-pinkett-smith-chanel-metiers-d-art

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

If you had asked me as a teenager if I'd wanted to do a matching "mommy-and-me" moment with my own mother, well...actually, I probably would've said yes, because I loved my mom and thought she had great style. But most teens? They'd merely roll their eyes at you and go back to texting their friends.

Willow Smith is, of course, not like most teens — and her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, isn't like most moms, either. The two seem to have a really special relationship with one another, and each has a killer sense of style, so the idea of the pair stepping out in a matchy-matchy moment well past the usual family photo age makes complete sense. And besides, who wouldn't want to match their mother when the occasion in question is the 2017 Chanel Métiers d'Art show held at the Ritz in Paris?

Willow and Jada nearly upstaged the runway in these looks, sultry takes on black slip dresses with complementary panels of sheer chiffon, lacy details and feathery touches. Willow goes for a more downtown-cool vibe with a pair of silk loafers and a blurry pink lip, where Jada aims for Old Hollywood glam in sky-high Louboutins and a sequined bag. 

It's a far cry from the Laura Ashley moments of our childhood photos, as well as a masterclass in making black shades work in warmer weather. Shop Smith-family inspired picks in the gallery below:

rebecca taylor cotton organza
selkie black puff dress
cushnie square neck midi
3
Gallery
3 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

alexa-chung-chanel-cruise-2012 copy
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Alexa Chung in a Pink Chanel Cloud

And a pair of shoes I have been wanting for over a decade!

keira-knightley-chanel-wedding-dress-3
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Keira Knightley's Repurposed Chanel Wedding Look

The A-lister wore this strapless dress three times, but none more special than on her wedding day.

GettyImages-91481467 copy
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lily Allen Takes a Romp in the Chanel Hay

Who could forget this barn-burner of a runway performance?

florence-welch-chanel-spring-2012
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Florence Welch as a Chanel Mermaid

She rose like "The Birth of Venus" in the middle of an all-time great Chanel show.