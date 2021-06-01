Great Outfits in Fashion History: Willow and Jada Pinkett Smith in Matching Chanel

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

If you had asked me as a teenager if I'd wanted to do a matching "mommy-and-me" moment with my own mother, well...actually, I probably would've said yes, because I loved my mom and thought she had great style. But most teens? They'd merely roll their eyes at you and go back to texting their friends.

Willow Smith is, of course, not like most teens — and her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, isn't like most moms, either. The two seem to have a really special relationship with one another, and each has a killer sense of style, so the idea of the pair stepping out in a matchy-matchy moment well past the usual family photo age makes complete sense. And besides, who wouldn't want to match their mother when the occasion in question is the 2017 Chanel Métiers d'Art show held at the Ritz in Paris?

Willow and Jada nearly upstaged the runway in these looks, sultry takes on black slip dresses with complementary panels of sheer chiffon, lacy details and feathery touches. Willow goes for a more downtown-cool vibe with a pair of silk loafers and a blurry pink lip, where Jada aims for Old Hollywood glam in sky-high Louboutins and a sequined bag.

It's a far cry from the Laura Ashley moments of our childhood photos, as well as a masterclass in making black shades work in warmer weather. Shop Smith-family inspired picks in the gallery below:

