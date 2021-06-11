Must Read: How Fashion Could Capitalize on Women's Sports, Telfar Clemens Poses With Real Housewives of Potomac

Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

How fashion brands could capitalize on the popularity of women's sports

"Long in the shadow of men's athletics, with games and matches hard to access and sponsorship deals reserved for a select few at the top, women's sports are now seeing a boom," writes Joan Kennedy for Business of Fashion, citing in particular the popularity of Naomi Osaka, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team and the WNBA. The opportunity to capitalize on the success of female athletes could be huge for brands, allowing them to reach new, ultra-loyal fan bases, writes Kennedy. {Business of Fashion}

Telfar Clemens poses with the Real Housewives of Potomac

Designer Telfar Clemens poses in his own designs in InStyle, alongside the cast of "The Real Housewives of Potomac," to celebrate his newest collaboration with Ugg. Shot in Maryland, where Clemens grew up, the images feature the women of one of his favorite shows capturing the eclectic, upbeat spirit of the designs. {InStyle}

How emerging from the pandemic is putting personal style into question

Allison P. Davis penned an essay about the existential wardrobe crisis she experienced emerging from the pandemic. "In spring it became possible to believe we were entering a thriving time. It felt possible that days would be less repetitive, that dressing could return to fun," she wrote. "I felt the dress code change. And…it made me truly, suddenly, intensely, ridiculously anxious. I was ready to dress, but had nothing to wear." Davis explores the pressures and opportunities of post-pandemic dressing and finding a sartorial identity, and ultimately finding self-empathy: "At this time, I have come no closer to solidifying an identity via clothing, but instead have been gently letting myself dress to withstand the whiplash of re-entry." {Ssense}

