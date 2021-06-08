Everything We Know About Yeezy Gap

Photo: Courtesy of Yeezy Gap

After almost a full year since we learned of Gap's partnership with Yeezy, we finally got to see what Kanye West has been cooking up. On Tuesday, the brand released its first piece — a bright blue recycled nylon puffer — which is available for pre-order on Gap's website.

Priced at $200, the unisex jacket gives us an idea of what to expect from the tie-up — one that has been veiled in secrecy and overpowered by gossipy TMZ headlines about West's personal life. The coat is done in the same striking royal blue shade that has dominated West's recent fashion choices and features a billowy, front-cropped shape, as well as a connected collar-lapel design. The puffer does not have any sort of closure or visible logo.

West wore the padded blue garment out in LA last week, along with an eye-catching face mask for a failed incognito look. We should take this as a cue to pay close attention to his ensembles, as he may quietly advertise the rest of the collection this way. Otherwise, the rest of the details are pretty scarce at the moment, but a press statement did reveal that floating projections of the Round Jacket can be seen in various cities.

We will continue to update this post with more information about Yeezy Gap as it is released.

