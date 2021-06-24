Sponsored Story

Zerina Akers Studio Is Seeking Summer Interns To Start Immediate In Los Angeles (Paid Internship)

Zerina Akers is a fashion stylist who’s worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and styles various project from TV Commercials to celebrities and fashion editorials.
Zerina Akers Studio is looking for summer interns to start immediately! 

Internship is paid with a weekly stipend

Must be/ have:

  • Car/ Driver license
  • Competence and efficiency
  • Market experience a plus but not required

Work Tasks:

  • Creative research and mood board
  • Local showroom pick ups and returns
  • On set assisting

If you are interested please email resume/ introduction to team ZA at zastudio.assist@gmail.com.

