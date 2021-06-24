Zerina Akers Studio Is Seeking Summer Interns To Start Immediate In Los Angeles (Paid Internship)
Zerina Akers Studio is looking for summer interns to start immediately!
Internship is paid with a weekly stipend
Must be/ have:
- Car/ Driver license
- Competence and efficiency
- Market experience a plus but not required
Work Tasks:
- Creative research and mood board
- Local showroom pick ups and returns
- On set assisting
If you are interested please email resume/ introduction to team ZA at zastudio.assist@gmail.com.