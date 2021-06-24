Zerina Akers Studio Is Seeking Summer Interns To Start Immediate In Los Angeles (Paid Internship)

Zerina Akers is a fashion stylist who’s worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and styles various project from TV Commercials to celebrities and fashion editorials.

Zerina Akers Studio is looking for summer interns to start immediately!

Internship is paid with a weekly stipend

Must be/ have:

Car/ Driver license

Competence and efficiency

Market experience a plus but not required

Work Tasks:

Creative research and mood board

Local showroom pick ups and returns

On set assisting

If you are interested please email resume/ introduction to team ZA at zastudio.assist@gmail.com.