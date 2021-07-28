Publish date:

Just a Bunch of Perfect Tweets About Adam Driver's New Burberry Fragrance Campaign

The actor/heartthrob became a sexy centaur, and the internet simply cannot handle it.
Author:
adam-driver-burberry-hero

This week, Burberry revealed the campaign for its new men's fragrance, Burberry Hero — Riccardo Tisci's first for the brand — featuring Adam Driver as its face. The commercial shows the shirtless actor/heartthrob running on the beach, encountering a horse in the water and then morphing into a sexy centaur (shown in silhouette). All of this does pretty much nothing to hint at what the scent itself smells like (hopefully not damp horse???), but the ad spot did have the notable effect of getting the entire internet talking — and fixating. 

Ahead, we present a roundup of perfect reaction tweets about the new Burberry Hero campaign. Enjoy.

Bravo, Burberry beauty marketing team.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Recommended Articles

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

jared-leto-lana-del-ray-gucci
Beauty

Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto's Gucci Fragrance Campaign Is Here

Complete with a film short featuring Courtney Love (!) as a diner waitress.

john-boyega
News

John Boyega Resigns From Jo Malone Ambassadorship After Being Cut From Chinese Campaign [UPDATED]

His no-tolerance response to what many view as blatant racism is being applauded by fans and fellow actors alike.

fenty-skin-rihanna-campaign-promo
News

Rihanna Is About to Debut a Fenty Fragrance

Fenty Parfum is coming — and soon.

Beauty

Dakota Johnson, Hari Nef and Petra Collins Star in Gucci's Dreamy New Fragrance Campaign

Bloom serves as Alessandro Michele's first women's scent for the label.