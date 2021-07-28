Just a Bunch of Perfect Tweets About Adam Driver's New Burberry Fragrance Campaign

Photo: Mario Sorrenti/Courtesy of Burberry

This week, Burberry revealed the campaign for its new men's fragrance, Burberry Hero — Riccardo Tisci's first for the brand — featuring Adam Driver as its face. The commercial shows the shirtless actor/heartthrob running on the beach, encountering a horse in the water and then morphing into a sexy centaur (shown in silhouette). All of this does pretty much nothing to hint at what the scent itself smells like (hopefully not damp horse???), but the ad spot did have the notable effect of getting the entire internet talking — and fixating.

Ahead, we present a roundup of perfect reaction tweets about the new Burberry Hero campaign. Enjoy.

Bravo, Burberry beauty marketing team.

