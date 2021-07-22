Great Outfits in Fashion History: Adwoa Aboah in Double-Floral-Printed Richard Quinn

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Few designers can make a show-stopping dress like Richard Quinn, and few models can wear one like Adwoa Aboah. This British match-made-in-heaven took place, memorably, at the 2018 amfAR gala during Milan Fashion Week that September, in the form of a gown that splices together two very bold, very different floral patterns into one dazzling piece.

It's easy for a floral dress to feel too casual — basic, even (need I quote "The Devil Wears Prada"?) — but this one feels elevated and special. And there's no surprise there; Aboah is not one to wear something average. Shop a few similarly unconventional florals in the gallery below.

