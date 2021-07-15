Agentry PR is looking for NYFW and Fall 2021 Interns

Agentry PR is a full-service marketing communications agency. We specialize within the fashion, lifestyle and entertainment sectors across all facets of marketing and public relations, from brand strategy and media outreach to events, sponsorships and VIP relations. Agentry currently houses and manages 23+ clients in the menswear, womenswear, and accessory divisions. Clients include East Dane, Desigual, Florsheim, Minnetonka, Mavi, UNTUCKit, among others. Agentry PR seeks organized, motivated individuals with strong multi-tasking abilities for New York Fashion Week (NYFW) as well as Fall 2021. Our interns help the PR teams across all accounts, as well as preparation for NYFW shows.

We are currently looking for NYFW interns from August 2021 - September 2021 OR FALL interns from August/September 2021 to December/January 2021, with opportunities to extend your time.

**YOU MUST BE ABLE TO WORK AT LEAST 3 DAYS A WEEK IN PERSON FROM OUR NYC OFFICE. PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT MEET THESE REQUIREMENTS.**

Job Description: Daily tasks will include, but are not limited to: learning and working with Spring/Summer collections and Fall/Winter collections, working at various press events including Fashion Week, press days and private client events, assembling press kit mailings, various research projects and handling daily showroom trafficking. Interns will assist in giftings to celebrities and monitoring celeb coverage. Interns will also have the opportunity to attend client meetings to see how a PR agency and the marketing side work collaboratively. The candidate must have strong communication and writing skills and must be comfortable dealing with all levels of staff and clients. Previous PR/fashion internships preferred.

Please email your resume to both Henry at henry@agentrypr.com and Sally at sally@agentrypr.com with either “NYFW INTERNSHIP” or “FALL INTERNSHIP” in the subject line.