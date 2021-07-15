Publish date:

Must Read: Alan Kim Lands Thom Browne Campaign, Resale Sites Are Staffing Up in Fight Against Fakes

Plus, Eric Daman teams up with ThredUp.
Alan S. Kim attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Alan Kim got a Thom Browne campaign
"Minari" star Alan Kim navigated much of the most recent awards show season wearing Thom Browne — and now, he's landed a campaign for the brand. The actor fronts Thom Browne's latest childrenswear lookbook, shot by Cass Bird. "...Another Day in the City..." and "...Just Catching Up With the Times" follow Kim and a cast of fellow well-dressed kids as they drop their parents off at school and go about their day before pick-up. See still shots from the short films in the gallery, below. {Fashionista Inbox}

Resale sites are staffing up in fight against fakes
Business of Fashion's Chavie Lieber reports on efforts from resale companies like The RealReal, Vestiaire Collective, Rebag, eBay and more to hire authenticators to assess their inventory and weed out fakes, especially as the secondhand market continues to grow and counterfeits get harder to spot. {Business of Fashion}

Eric Daman curates "Gossip Girl"-inspired boxes for ThredUp
Eric Daman is partnering with ThredUp, curating three boxes of secondhand items inspired by "Gossip Girl." There's the Upper East Side Box ("for coffee on the steps of the Met... 10 preppy looks with Ivy League potential, like A-line dresses, flats, and chic blouses"), the Lower East Side Box ("Manhattan glam meets edgy... 10 fashion-forward styles for nights out") and the Brooklyn Box ("10 athleisure looks inspired by the better borough... Vibe with fanny packs, oversized tops, and biker shorts"). See the sample boxes in the gallery, below. {Fashionista Inbox}

