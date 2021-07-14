Ali Fee PR Is Hiring A PR Account Executive In New York, NY

Ali Fee PR is a NYC based public relations, strategic marketing, and branding agency specializing in fashion. We pride ourselves on being innovative forward thinkers, and tailor each plan to the specific needs of the client.

Ali Fee PR provides media relations, digital strategy, influencer seeding, celebrity outreach, and more to our exciting roster of fashion and lifestyle clients. We were founded ten years ago with the intention to act as an extension of each client, and you can read more about our philosophy here on Forbes - https://www.forbes.com/sites/autumnadeigbo/2018/05/31/how-to-choose-the-right-publicist-advice-from-the-pros/?sh=69e6496a466a.

We are looking for a positive, enthusiastic candidate with 2 - 4 years of experience working with fashion and lifestyle clients to join our team. The ideal candidate is a team player and can work in a fast paced environment with a small tight-knit team handling multiple tasks and deadlines.

Responsibilities:

Actively outreach to market editors and garner a steady stream of product placements in top tier media.

Actively outreach to feature editors to secure thoughtful and in depth brand feature stories.

Brainstorm and write relevant feature pitches, press releases, media alerts, securing thought provoking feature placements for clients.

Celebrity and influencer outreach and seeding. Coordinate gifting and help execute full scale campaigns.

Proactively seeking new opportunities for clients, such as podcast speaking, and broadcast segments.

Active day-to-day client point of contact.

Oversee agendas, weekly updates, action items, monthly reporting and manage interns.

Brainstorm creative direction and innovative ideas for client activations.

Keep up with industry trends, rising celebrities, pop culture, and fashion news.

Daily press clippings, and support with administrative tasks.

Requirements:

Must have a strong rolodex of industry contacts including editors, stylists, producers, and influencers.

Must be skilled in visual identity and brand voice.

Must be knowledgeable in social media, especially Instagram, and social media analytics tools.

Superior writing and grammar skills.

Positive can-do attitude, and ability to problem solve.

Graphic ability including but not limited to photoshop.

Must have a sharp eye for style, keen aesthetic and taste level, and be in the know.

Must have love for luxury and fashion.

Experience analyzing RFPs and building new business proposals.

Candidate will have experience taking leadership roles, solution oriented, and able to meet deadlines.

Avid reader of the news, media junkie, checks all the fashion and celeb outlets daily.

The ideal candidate will have 3+ years of work experience with a highly motivated, positive work ethic, and be a self starter. We are a small team and look for candidates who have an entrepreneurial spirit, are results driven, effective communicators, highly organized, and enjoy working and thriving in a tight-knit team environment.



Qualified applicants should send 3-5 recent secured press placements (market and feature) and 2 recent writing samples along with their resume to info@ali-fee.com.