Great Outfits in Fashion History: Andie MacDowell in a Sunny Yellow Suit

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

In case you haven't been keeping up with the excellent red-carpet fashion happening over at Cannes, actor Andie MacDowell has been among the best-dressed attendees. From her one-shoulder, crystal-covered Versace gown to her embellished green-and-blue Prada number (not to mention that incredible curly hair), she's been looking fabulous at every turn. It reminded me: The former model and "Four Weddings and a Funeral" star has always been very chic.

I went down an Andie MacDowell rabbit hole on Getty Images and there were countless elegant, stylish looks to choose from, but I instantly fell in love with this sunny, pale-yellow suit she wore last March to the National Women's History Museum's 8th annual Women Making History Awards. The shade of yellow was perfect, as was the fit of the suit and the styling, with a small metallic shoulder bag and leopard-print pumps for a little fun below the ankle. It's happiness in an outfit, but still feels incredibly sophisticated and timeless.

