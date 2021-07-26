Arianne Elmy Is Seeking A Press/Marketing/Client Service Intern And A Fashion Design Intern In New York, NY

Arianne Elmy is Seeking both a Press/Marketing/Client Service Intern and a Design Intern- TO START IMMEDIATELY – must be able to work 2 or 3 full days a week in person. Will be remote when tasks/projects allow. Possibility of turning into full time paid role.

Arianne Elmy is a fast-growing NYC based Women’s Ready-To-Wear brand. The brand has been worn by celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Katy Perry, Lorde, Lil Kim, Brandy, to name a few. The brand was named by NYMag as one to watch and by Nylon as one of the top 9 emerging designers, it’s been featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, People Style, BET Style, W Mag and Paper Magazine. The brand is seeking dedicated fashion interns willing to learn. The positions have the potential of becoming full time paid roles. Our office is located in NYC’s garment district.



Please send all inquiries to Info@Arianne-Elmy.com

http://www.arianne-elmy.com

Fashion Design Intern

Fashion Design Intern Qualifications:

Minimum- Third Year Fashion Student

Knowledge of the fashion industry and the garment district

Self-motivated attitude and quick learner

Pattern making skills are a plus

Understanding of garment construction

Knowledge of Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator

Interest in learning different areas of the fashion industry

Experience with fabric research and development

Efficient time management

Organized

Good Sense of Humor

Fashion Design Intern Responsibilities:

Making Minor pattern edits

Assisting in fittings by taking notes

Helping prep clothing for press pulls

Prepping Merchandise for shipping

Organizing fabric library

Help with Production and Development

Visiting and working with factories Domestically

Coordinating with factories and suppliers Overseas

Research Source Fabric and Trims

Create flats

Assist at photoshoots

Help with Orders

Organize all documents per style

Press/Marketing/Client Service Intern

Press/Marketing/ Client Service Intern Qualifications:

Knowledge of the fashion industry is a plus

Self-motivated attitude and quick learner

Knowledge of Excel, Google Drive, Google Sheets

Basic knowledge of CRM systems

Organized and Neat

Good Handwritten

Very Personable, must be able to professionally act in all situations with customers and clients.

Able to work in a fast-paced environment

Photoshop, Illustrator and Adobe Premiere

Knowledge of Facebook Ad Manager a plus

Interest in learning different areas of the fashion industry

Social Media Savvy

Efficient time management

Good Sense of Humor

Press/Marketing/Client Service Intern Responsibilities: