- Publish date:
Arianne Elmy Is Seeking A Press/Marketing/Client Service Intern And A Fashion Design Intern In New York, NY
Arianne Elmy is a fast-growing NYC based Women’s Ready-To-Wear brand. The brand has been worn by celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Katy Perry, Lorde, Lil Kim, Brandy, to name a few. The brand was named by NYMag as one to watch and by Nylon as one of the top 9 emerging designers, it’s been featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, People Style, BET Style, W Mag and Paper Magazine. The brand is seeking dedicated fashion interns willing to learn. The positions have the potential of becoming full time paid roles. Our office is located in NYC’s garment district.
Please send all inquiries to Info@Arianne-Elmy.com
Fashion Design Intern
Fashion Design Intern Qualifications:
- Minimum- Third Year Fashion Student
- Knowledge of the fashion industry and the garment district
- Self-motivated attitude and quick learner
- Pattern making skills are a plus
- Understanding of garment construction
- Knowledge of Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator
- Interest in learning different areas of the fashion industry
- Experience with fabric research and development
- Efficient time management
- Organized
- Good Sense of Humor
Recommended Articles
Fashion Design Intern Responsibilities:
- Making Minor pattern edits
- Assisting in fittings by taking notes
- Helping prep clothing for press pulls
- Prepping Merchandise for shipping
- Organizing fabric library
- Help with Production and Development
- Visiting and working with factories Domestically
- Coordinating with factories and suppliers Overseas
- Research Source Fabric and Trims
- Create flats
- Assist at photoshoots
- Help with Orders
- Organize all documents per style
Press/Marketing/Client Service Intern
Press/Marketing/ Client Service Intern Qualifications:
- Knowledge of the fashion industry is a plus
- Self-motivated attitude and quick learner
- Knowledge of Excel, Google Drive, Google Sheets
- Basic knowledge of CRM systems
- Organized and Neat
- Good Handwritten
- Very Personable, must be able to professionally act in all situations with customers and clients.
- Able to work in a fast-paced environment
- Photoshop, Illustrator and Adobe Premiere
- Knowledge of Facebook Ad Manager a plus
- Interest in learning different areas of the fashion industry
- Social Media Savvy
- Efficient time management
- Good Sense of Humor
Press/Marketing/Client Service Intern Responsibilities:
- Emailing stylists
- Tracking samples pulled
- Organizing social media posts
- Celebrity Outreach and Gifting
- Influencers Coordination
- Helping prep clothing for press pulls
- Maintaining clothing
- Assist with drop offs and pick ups if necessary
- Outreach
- Tracking new press features
- Helping on set with photoshoots and prepping before
- Updating Excel and Management Systems
- Weekly Newsletters
- Client & Customer Relations
- Packing Orders
- Tracking and Maintaining Inventory
- Working on Advertising
- Keeping track of overall company schedule/calendar
- Maintaining Studio and reordering branding/packaging Materials
- Coordinating with Graphic Designer
- Coordinating with Web Developer