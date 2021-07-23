- Publish date:
ASHE Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive / Manager In Brooklyn, NY
Position: Senior Account Executive / Manager (Full Time)
Start Date: As soon as possible
Location: Brooklyn, NY (Dumbo)
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Lead day-to-day client relations and act as a media liaison between clients and editors
- Show proactivity and resourcefulness in problem solving, coordinating media requests and approaching client questions
- Craft and execute on client strategies across multiple accounts to meet year-round brand goals and secure well-rounded media coverage
- Take initiate on developing thoughtful pitches to land placements beyond brand and product launches
- Craft and distribute content such as press releases, pitches, talking points for client interviews, organizing and submitting awards submission materials and more
- Consistently secure long-form brand placements, product placement, news item announcements, market inclusions, brand/product reviews, broadcast/ podcast/ alternative coverage and more
- Establish and increase network of strong media relationships across all categories: lifestyle, fashion, beauty, design, food & beverage
- Support ASHE Founder and Account Director in managing client requests, coordinating media opportunities, client servicing, proposals for new business, executing events/campaigns, etc
- Prepare agendas and notes following in-person or video client meetings, make sure all client reports are updated on a day-to-day basis and all monthly reports are completed and submitted to clients at the end of each month
- Manage intern and oversee housekeeping tasks including maintenance of contact/media lists, editorial calendar, ASHE’s social media, and more
- Organize and execute gifting and samplings for editors, influencers and VIPs
- Monitor coverage/deadlines, obtain press clippings in a timely manner, scan dailies/websites, etc that apply to division to alert team accordingly
Qualifications:
- 3-5 years of Public Relations experience, agency experience preferred
- Must be based in the tri-state area and is available to work in-person in Dumbo, Brooklyn
- Proven prior experience in developing client strategies and delivering on results across a variety of platforms
- Excellent time management, organization and detail oriented skills
- Successfully accomplish day-to-day tasks while contributing to long term goals
- High level of attention to detail, organizational skills and ability to meet deadlines
- Strong communication skills in written and verbal form
- Experience in managing multiple clients and junior level staff members
- Ability to work as a strong team player who can also work independently during high pressure times
To apply, please send your resume with the subject line “Senior AE / Manager” to Chelsea Simunovich, Director, chelsea@ashe.agency.
ASHE's Website and Instagram.