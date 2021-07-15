Sponsored Story
August Sample Sales: Jonathan Simkhai, ReFa, Garrett Leight @WeHo

Get up to 75% off Jonathan Simkhai and ReFa from Aug. 3rd - 8th and Garrett Leight from Aug. 11th - 15th in West Hollywood - 315 S Robertson Blvd., 90048.
GLCO- SS21 Campaign_Sunglasses_Harding X_3
6
Jonathan Simkhai - Sample Sale at 315 S Robertson Blvd., 90048 - UP TO 75% OFF

Jonathan Simkhai is back in West Hollywood! Discover the ultra feminine ready-to-wear collection with luxe detailing and fabrics for every modern woman. Shop an incredible assortment of Dresses, Blouses and Tops, Bottoms and Skirts, and more at up to 75% off that will make you look and feel chic from the LA-based line.

When:
Tuesday, August 3 - Sunday, August 8
10 AM - 6 PM daily (PDT)

Where?
315 S Robertson Blvd., 90048

ReFa - Sample Sale at 315 S Robertson Blvd., 90048 - UP TO 75% OFF

Create your finest at-home beauty experience with luxury skincare and bodycare rollers from ReFa. Shop products that give the best treatment to refine beauty from the inside out.

When:
Tuesday, August 3 - Sunday, August 8
10 AM - 6 PM daily (PDT)

Where?
315 S Robertson Blvd., 90048

Garrett Leight - Sample Sale at 315 S Robertson Blvd., 90048 - UP TO 75% OFF

Hey LA - Don't worry if you missed Garrett Leight's online sample sale. Your favorite eyewear is coming back to West Hollywood! California summer's never been hotter with Garrett Leight's unique eyeglasses and sunglasses for both men and women at up to 75% off!

When:
Wednesday, August 11 - Sunday, August 15
10 AM - 6 PM daily (PDT)

Where?
315 S Robertson Blvd., 90048

