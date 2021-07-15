- Publish date:
August Sample Sales: Jonathan Simkhai, ReFa, Garrett Leight @WeHo
Jonathan Simkhai - Sample Sale at 315 S Robertson Blvd., 90048 - UP TO 75% OFF
Jonathan Simkhai is back in West Hollywood! Discover the ultra feminine ready-to-wear collection with luxe detailing and fabrics for every modern woman. Shop an incredible assortment of Dresses, Blouses and Tops, Bottoms and Skirts, and more at up to 75% off that will make you look and feel chic from the LA-based line.
When:
Tuesday, August 3 - Sunday, August 8
10 AM - 6 PM daily (PDT)
Where?
315 S Robertson Blvd., 90048
ReFa - Sample Sale at 315 S Robertson Blvd., 90048 - UP TO 75% OFF
Create your finest at-home beauty experience with luxury skincare and bodycare rollers from ReFa. Shop products that give the best treatment to refine beauty from the inside out.
When:
Tuesday, August 3 - Sunday, August 8
10 AM - 6 PM daily (PDT)
Where?
315 S Robertson Blvd., 90048
Garrett Leight - Sample Sale at 315 S Robertson Blvd., 90048 - UP TO 75% OFF
Hey LA - Don't worry if you missed Garrett Leight's online sample sale. Your favorite eyewear is coming back to West Hollywood! California summer's never been hotter with Garrett Leight's unique eyeglasses and sunglasses for both men and women at up to 75% off!
When:
Wednesday, August 11 - Sunday, August 15
10 AM - 6 PM daily (PDT)
Where?
315 S Robertson Blvd., 90048
Customer Service Contact: contact@eclipse-official.com