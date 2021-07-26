Sponsored Story
AUTUMN PR IS HIRING A PR ASSISTANT IN LA/NY

Autumn PR is a modern communications firm with a focus on beauty, wellness, and jewelry. Understanding that no two brands are the same, Autumn PR  provides each partner with a tailored strategy inspired by bold, unconventional thinking.
Position reports to senior staff

Autumn PR is seeking a PR Assistant to help with a variety of beauty and wellness brands. Looking for an organized and motivated self-starter who is looking to take initiative and grow within the company. Must be able to juggle multiple clients in a fast paced environment.

Duties:
- Daily media and social media monitoring
- Press and social media clipping
- Product send outs and mailers
- Maintain stock and organize beauty closets
- Update media lists regularly
- Assist with monthly reporting and tracking

To Apply: please send your resume to info@autumnpr.com, subject line PR Assistant.

