AZIONE IS HIRING A SENIOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE IN LOS ANGELES + NEW YORK CITY

AZIONE was born in 2010 with the vision of being much more than a PR agency. We set out to inspire and empower each and every brand that we work with by building collaborative relationships founded on trust, creativity and high impact results. With our unique and proactive approach, we grow emerging companies into household names and shift consumer perception for some of today’s most widely recognized legacy brands, establishing them once again as disruptive, conversation leaders.

AZIONE prides itself on nearly a decade of building some of the most relevant brands of today such as Bandier, Boy Smells, Caraway, Club Monaco, Kösas, Farmacy, HigherDOSE, Hoka OneOne, Madhappy, Magic Spoon, Summersalt, Tezza, Sunwink, Sakara Life, Seed, Sol de Janeiro, simplehuman, Solento Tequila, Yes Way Rosé [and many more]. We think of ourselves as a creative agency rooted in PR, and are anything but traditional. Forbes just named us one of the Top Agencies in America 2021.

Job Description

NY / CA- based award-winning agency AZIONE is looking for an experienced candidate to join our team. The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 4+ years of PR agency experience working across a diverse portfolio of beauty, fashion, health+wellness, home, and food+beverage brands and strong contacts. Experience working with innovative startups is a plus. Candidates should have a strong desire to accelerate quickly at a fast-paced boutique agency with amazing clients and an impeccable reputation.



Skills and Responsibilities:



Act as day-to-day client contact and media liaison

Conceptualize and create annual plans to meet brand objectives and secure robust media coverage

Draft press releases, pitches, positioning statements, talking points, key messaging for brand spokespeople, briefing materials, and more

Consistently secure brand features, media briefings, product placement, news items, and more

Maintain and expand on strong network of “turnkey” media relationships

Attend in-person press meetings with client

Support Account Director in managing client requests and media opportunities

Participate in new business process including research, proposal and pitch preparation

Show proactivity, resourcefulness and tenacity in problem solving

Assist in managing Account Executives, Junior Account Executives, Account Coordinators and interns as assigned

To be considered: You must be a savvy, successful self-starter with at least 4 years of relevant professional experience. You must know how to approach problem-solving with outside-the-box solutions, and be willing to take on a diverse range of assignments and creative projects. You must be based out of CA or NY.



We offer 100% medical & dental coverage, bonus & commission, summer hours, 401K and several perks and incentives. You'll be working in incredibly fun, collaborative office spaces, surrounded by great teammates in a fast-paced culture committed to excellence for our clients.



To apply, please send your resume to career@azionepr.com.

Visit AZIONEPR.com for more information on our company.