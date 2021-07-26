Salary Survey: How Much Does Your Beauty Job Pay?

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Sephora

Do you work in the beauty industry — covering it, working for a brand or influencing your way to the top? If so, we want to know how much you make.

TAKE OUR SURVEY HERE

Every year, we conduct a survey of fashion industry professionals to find out, and share, what they're earning. For the first time ever, we're delving into beauty-industry pay as well. All we need you to do is complete a completely anonymous, two-minute questionnaire — and, if you don't mind, ask your colleagues to do the same.

Now, the beauty industry is a massive one, and we don't plan on covering every single role here. With this survey, we're focusing on media (beauty editors and writers), brands (content and social media managers, founders), marketing, PR and influencing. Artists and service providers can sit this one out (but stay tuned).

And if you're concerned about your employer finding something out, don't worry. We take none of your personal information, not even your name or email, and won't let anyone know where you work or what you make. But when we compile and release the results in a few weeks, you'll be able to see, generally, what others at your level, in your field, are making on average in 2021. Not only does it help those starting out know what to expect, but it also provides some transparency into what others at your level are making so that you may get a better sense of what you're worth.

We're also interested in if and how the pandemic is still impacting beauty-industry jobs and their salaries. Even if you've been laid off, gone freelance or had your salary reduced, we'd love to hear from you. With the knowledge that women and BIPOC are historically underpaid, we're also asking for your race and gender identities, so we can share if and how they impact average salaries today in hopes of working toward future parity. So, what are you waiting for?

Just make sure you only take it once. You have until Monday, August 17 to have your response counted.

