18 Body Bronzers and Highlighters For an Amazing Glow

Photo: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Dewy, glow-y skin doesn't have to be reserved for your face, and neither do the bronzers or highlighters that help create it. Beyond simple exfoliation and moisturization, getting luminous limbs (and perhaps even a luminous décolleté, if you want to get really fancy) can be most easily achieved with body-specific bronzers and highlighters. Think about it: Have you ever seen a celebrity on the red carpet with dull-looking arms and legs? Probably not, and that's because these are the kind of products they (and their pro makeup teams) turn to.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up the very best body bronzers and highlighters for creating a glint-y, glisten-y gleam all over — including moisturizing oils, a fast-absorbing liquids and blendable creams. Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) them all.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

