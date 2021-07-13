16 Colorful Eyeliners That Are Truly Unexpected

Photo: Courtesy of Kulfi Beauty

Sure, basic black is classic and timeless, but every now and then, it's only natural to want to change things up. That's true when it comes to clothing; true when it comes to eyeliner. That's probably why just about every makeup brand has amped up its eye makeup shade range to encompass a dazzling, colorful variety of shades that extend far beyond simple blacks and browns.

Whether liquid, pencil or cream, these far-from-boring eyeliners come in just about every color of the rainbow, from neon green to sunshine yellow to pastel periwinkle. And unlike twimpy, barely-noticeable colored eyeliners of the past, today's formulas are densely pigmented and opaque on any skin tone, making them the perfect inspiration for unexpected makeup looks.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up a selection of our favorite vivid, bold — sometimes downright off-kilter – colorful eyeliners. Click to through to see (and shop!) them all.

16 Gallery 16 Images

