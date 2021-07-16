The Best Looks From the Fall 2021 Haute Couture Shows

After a year of primarily virtual debuts, the Fall 2021 Haute Couture shows came back in full force in Paris this week, delivering on a promise of — and desire for — grandeur, excitement and fantasy.

The presentations themselves gave us plenty to talk about. There was an impressive Balenciaga debut. There was a rain delay that only heightened the anticipation for a historic Pyer Moss show. There was a meeting of the minds at Jean Paul Gaultier. There were skydivers in Iris van Herpen gowns. And the clothes are clearly resonating: A handful of looks from these just-unveiled couture lines have already walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Take a look through our favorite moments from the Fall 2021 Haute Couture runways (so far) in the gallery, below.

70 Gallery 70 Images

