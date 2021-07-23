18 Hydrating Face Mists That Refresh Skin in Seconds

They're like toting around one of those giant, 120-oz motivational water bottles all over TikTok — for your face.

Photo: Courtesy of Peach & Lily

Maintaining a dewy, glow-y complexion is actually pretty simple: It's all about hydration, hydration, hydration. (Oh, and did we mention, hydration?)

One of the easiest ways to keep skin hydrated — even if you're wearing a full face of makeup — is to use a face mist throughout the day. Having a face mist next to your desk or stashed in your bag is basically the skin-care equivalent of toting around one of those giant, 120-oz motivational water bottles all over TikTok. Not only does it serve as a reminder to stop and take a breather for a little self-care moment throughout your day, but it also offers up an instant shot of hydration, making skin look dewier and hours-old makeup look fresher in seconds. The latest formulas also offer multiple benefits, like reducing redness, re-upping antioxidant protection and even filtering out blue light from electronic devices.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up our all-time favorite face mists. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

18 Gallery 18 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.