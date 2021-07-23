Publish date:

18 Hydrating Face Mists That Refresh Skin in Seconds

They're like toting around one of those giant, 120-oz motivational water bottles all over TikTok — for your face.
Author:
face mists-main

Maintaining a dewy, glow-y complexion is actually pretty simple: It's all about hydration, hydration, hydration. (Oh, and did we mention, hydration?) 

One of the easiest ways to keep skin hydrated — even if you're wearing a full face of makeup — is to use a face mist throughout the day. Having a face mist next to your desk or stashed in your bag is basically the skin-care equivalent of toting around one of those giant, 120-oz motivational water bottles all over TikTok. Not only does it serve as a reminder to stop and take a breather for a little self-care moment throughout your day, but it also offers up an instant shot of hydration, making skin look dewier and hours-old makeup look fresher in seconds. The latest formulas also offer multiple benefits, like reducing redness, re-upping antioxidant protection and even filtering out blue light from electronic devices.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up our all-time favorite face mists. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

la-roche-posay-thermal-spring-water
tower-28-sos-daily-rescue-facial-spray
cle-cosmetics-lifting-mist
18
Gallery
18 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Recommended Articles

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

hydrating-eye-creams-promo
Beauty

19 Hydrating Eye Creams to Help Fake a Well-Rested Look

Because being constantly told you look tired is just the worst.

cream-blushes-promo
Beauty

21 Cream Blushes That Always Look Natural

Our favorite super-blendable makeup picks for every skin tone.

micellar-water-promo
Beauty

18 Micellar Waters That Remove Makeup and Cleanse Skin in Seconds

They also work wonders for tidying up makeup smudges or wobbly eyeliner.

probiotics skin care promo
Beauty

Buzzy Beauty Ingredient of the Moment: Probiotics

Good for the gut, good for the face.