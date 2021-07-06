Great Outfits in Fashion History: Blake Lively in the Perfect Chanel Going-Out Dress

Blake Lively in Chanel at the Cinema Society screening of "Twelve" in 2010. Photo: Jim Spellman/Wireimage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Imagine turning to Chanel for a going-out dress. What seems like a fictional sartorial tale that only Serena van der Woodsen could tell was actually a true story that the actor behind the "Gossip Girl" character got to live out in 2010 at the film screening for "Twelve." Blake Lively, a Chanel muse and darling, wore a short-sleeve mini from the French fashion house that featured a mesh sequin floral-embroidered mid-section, which added intrigue and sexed up what would have been a standard navy tweed dress.

Lively completed the look with a Lorraine Schwartz diamond bracelet, statement dangle earrings and Christian Louboutin sling pumps in cork. Mixing cork and Chanel is an odd choice, but when you have legs like Lively's, bark tissue and tweed are a winning pair. Lively's high ponytail was the perfect party add-on to dress down the Chanel number.

If you have an uptown and downtown engagement in the same evening this summer, I suggest looking to this Lively look for inspiration. Ahead, shop some tweed or business-leaning mini dresses that will help you feel classic and fun at the same time.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.