Blossom & Sol Media Is Seeking An Editorial Intern In New York, NY

Blossom & Sol Media, a growing online publication that aims to inspire women to live a stylish and purpose-driven life while being culturally conscious.
Blossom & Sol Media, a growing online publication that aims to inspire women to live a stylish and purpose-driven life while being culturally conscious, is seeking sharp, self-motivated, and detail-oriented editorial interns who are interested in contributing to our fashion & beauty columns.

Please Note: This is an unpaid internship. Students are encouraged to apply for college credit.

What Will You Do

As an editorial intern at Blossom & Sol Media, you will be working directly with the editor-in-chief to assist in multiple projects such as:

● Pitching, researching, and writing informative, inspiring, and engaging articles (1-2 times per week) covering a range of topics in fashion, beauty, and Black culture.
● Contributing to the editorial process of conceptualizing, strategizing, and executing digital articles.
● Conducting in-person or remote interviews with inspirational people within the industry.
● Attending fashion, beauty, or cultural events as press in order to write engaging articles for the publication
● Fact-check and proofread content before being published on site.

Qualifications

Our ideal candidate for this position:

● Is a self-starter with an eagerness to learn and contribute to a growing startup.
● Has the ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines consistently.
● Has a keen sense of grammar, language, and spelling.
● Is currently enrolled in an undergraduate program in order to receive college credit.
● Flexibility, or the ability to adapt and pivot as unforeseeable situations would call for.

Benefits

● Learn to create content for a fast-paced startup digital publication.
● Attend industry events as press and to network with industry professionals
● Get to learn and develop your individual editorial voice
● Build a writer's portfolio

***IMPORTANT***

TO APPLY:

Email your resume, a brief introduction, and writing samples and/or links to your writing to "Coco@BlossomAndSol.com"

Email Subject: Editorial Intern

