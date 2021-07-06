The Best Looks From the 2021 Cannes Film Festival
France is a country of couture at the moment, as designers show off their newest made-to-measure — and -impress — wares in Paris, while a similar set of fancy folk compete for the spotlight down in the French Riviera. The 2021 Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday and it's already off to a great start, sartorially speaking.
Bella Hadid practically walked off the Off-White runway in Paris onto the red carpet at the film festival's opening ceremony in Provence, leaving herself enough time to change into a figure-hugging, white gown with a dramatic sheer train. The dress, a Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture number, featured a twisted halter-neck in contrasting black sheer material — an all-too familiar nod to Christina Aguilera's Noughties tops that have taken over social media this summer.
Joining Hadid on the refreshingly crowded red carpet was Spike Lee in a playful, hot-pink Louis Vuitton suit. He paired the charming corporate staple, courtesy of Virgil Abloh, with matching pink sunglasses and a one-of-a-kind pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers. Other Cannes regulars, like Jessica Chastain and Marion Cotillard, didn't skimp on glamour and set the tone for what's sure to be a memorable week of outfits.
We'll be keeping this post updated with the event's red carpets and daytime photocalls over the next 11 days, so consider this your long-overdue fashion feast. See the best 2021 Cannes Film Festival fashion in the gallery below.
