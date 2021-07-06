The Best Looks From the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

France is a country of couture at the moment, as designers show off their newest made-to-measure — and -impress — wares in Paris, while a similar set of fancy folk compete for the spotlight down in the French Riviera. The 2021 Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday and it's already off to a great start, sartorially speaking.

Bella Hadid practically walked off the Off-White runway in Paris onto the red carpet at the film festival's opening ceremony in Provence, leaving herself enough time to change into a figure-hugging, white gown with a dramatic sheer train. The dress, a Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture number, featured a twisted halter-neck in contrasting black sheer material — an all-too familiar nod to Christina Aguilera's Noughties tops that have taken over social media this summer.

Joining Hadid on the refreshingly crowded red carpet was Spike Lee in a playful, hot-pink Louis Vuitton suit. He paired the charming corporate staple, courtesy of Virgil Abloh, with matching pink sunglasses and a one-of-a-kind pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers. Other Cannes regulars, like Jessica Chastain and Marion Cotillard, didn't skimp on glamour and set the tone for what's sure to be a memorable week of outfits.

We'll be keeping this post updated with the event's red carpets and daytime photocalls over the next 11 days, so consider this your long-overdue fashion feast. See the best 2021 Cannes Film Festival fashion in the gallery below.

10 Gallery 10 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.