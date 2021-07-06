Dior Celebrates the Return of In-Person Shows With an Extremely Tactile Couture Collection

For Fall 2021, Maria Grazia Chiuri focused on touch.
Author:
Publish date:
christian-dior-haute-couture-fall-2021-collection-1

While showing seasonal collections via short film can open up a whole new avenue of creative expression, there is something to be said for the flattening effect the digital format can have on the clothes themselves. It's hard to see, say, the nubby depth of a tweed or the floaty quality of a chiffon through the two-dimensional screen.

But as parts of the world start to open again, the possibility of a traditional runway show has returned, and Maria Grazia Chiuri wasted no time taking advantage of the in-person format. Just weeks after presenting Dior's Cruise 2022 collection in Greece (because fashion is now a relentless, unstoppable machine), Chiuri put forth 75 even newer ideas for the brand with the Fall 2021 haute couture line.

If there's ever a time to go all-out on fabrication, of course, it's couture, darling: The whole point of these custom-made offerings is to maximize luxury. Here, that means densely-packed tweeds with leather details, softly-pleated chiffon gowns with structured busts, blouses and skirts exploding with delicate feathers. With most looks rendered in simple black, white and camel color palettes, the handiwork of the couture artisans was able to truly pop (even on the computer screen). Even the backdrop, by artist Eva Jospin, was hand embroidered. Luxury, baby!

See the complete Dior Fall 2021 Haute Couture collection in the gallery below:

christian-dior-haute-couture-fall-2021-collection-76
christian-dior-haute-couture-fall-2021-collection-2
christian-dior-haute-couture-fall-2021-collection-3
75
Gallery
75 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

dior-fall-2021-collection-review
Fashion Week

Dior Takes Over Versailles for Its Fairy Tale-Inspired Fall 2021 Collection

Maria Grazia Chiuri gives the archetypal princess a modern-day update.

christian-dior-haute-couture-spring-2020-collection
Fashion Week

Feminism and Greek Mythology Collide at Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring 2020

Maria Grazia Chiuri presented her vision of golden goddesses on the runway.

dior-spring-2021-haute-couture-collection
Fashion Week

Maria Grazia Chiuri Takes Inspiration From Tarot Cards for Her Spring 2021 Dior Haute Couture Collection

We're seeing a lot of very happy clients in Dior's future.

Dior HC RF18 7020468-1
Fashion Week

Dior Couture Celebrated Its Esteemed Atelier With the Fall 2018 Collection

Maria Grazia Chiuri's latest showing for the brand was a lovely display of simplicity, femininity and classic elegance, with a modern twist on house codes.