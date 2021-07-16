- Publish date:
CL COLLECTIVE IS HIRING A PR INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY (Remote)
We are a creative agency specializing in content creation, brand strategy, public relations and social media management working in the luxury jewelry space. We are seeking a motivated, reliable and enthusiastic PR Intern to start immediately.
Responsibilities
- Assist with building and updating master media lists and press contact lists
- Monitoring credits and features in print and online media
- Brainstorming creative ideas, pitch angles and other content
- Researching Influencers and maintaining lists
- Assist with drafting pitches, compiling research and reporting.
- Manage sample coordination with occasional runs in the city.
- Assisting on set for client photoshoots
Qualifications
- Be in college or have a College degree with background in Public Relations/Communications, Media/Journalism or English preferred
- Relevant internship or job experience a plus
- Excellent communication and writing skills
- Attention to detail and multitasking abilities
- Able to work productively in a startup environment both virtually or in person
- Be able to commit 3-4 months
We offer a flexible schedule and internship is fully remote.
To be considered, please submit a resume to hello@cl-collective.com.