CL COLLECTIVE IS HIRING A PR INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY (Remote)

We are a creative agency specializing in content creation, brand strategy, public relations and social media management working in the luxury jewelry space.
cl collective

We are a creative agency specializing in content creation, brand strategy, public relations and social media management working in the luxury jewelry space. We are seeking a motivated, reliable and enthusiastic PR Intern to start immediately.

Responsibilities

  • Assist with building and updating master media lists and press contact lists
  • Monitoring credits and features in print and online media
  • Brainstorming creative ideas, pitch angles and other content
  • Researching Influencers and maintaining lists
  • Assist with drafting pitches, compiling research and reporting.
  • Manage sample coordination with occasional runs in the city.
  • Assisting on set for client photoshoots

Qualifications

  • Be in college or have a College degree with background in Public Relations/Communications, Media/Journalism or English preferred
  • Relevant internship or job experience a plus
  • Excellent communication and writing skills
  • Attention to detail and multitasking abilities
  • Able to work productively in a startup environment both virtually or in person
  • Be able to commit 3-4 months

We offer a flexible schedule and internship is fully remote.

To be considered, please submit a resume to hello@cl-collective.com.

