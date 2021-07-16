CL COLLECTIVE IS HIRING A PR INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY (Remote)

We are a creative agency specializing in content creation, brand strategy, public relations and social media management working in the luxury jewelry space.

We are a creative agency specializing in content creation, brand strategy, public relations and social media management working in the luxury jewelry space. We are seeking a motivated, reliable and enthusiastic PR Intern to start immediately.

Responsibilities

Assist with building and updating master media lists and press contact lists

Monitoring credits and features in print and online media

Brainstorming creative ideas, pitch angles and other content

Researching Influencers and maintaining lists

Assist with drafting pitches, compiling research and reporting.

Manage sample coordination with occasional runs in the city.

Assisting on set for client photoshoots

Qualifications

Be in college or have a College degree with background in Public Relations/Communications, Media/Journalism or English preferred

Relevant internship or job experience a plus

Excellent communication and writing skills

Attention to detail and multitasking abilities

Able to work productively in a startup environment both virtually or in person

Be able to commit 3-4 months

We offer a flexible schedule and internship is fully remote.



To be considered, please submit a resume to hello@cl-collective.com.