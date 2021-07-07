Co Is Seeking Design Interns In Los Angeles

Co is a Los Angeles-based women’s luxury brand that is stocked globally by some of the world’s most exclusive retailers.

Co is a Los Angeles-based women’s luxury brand that is stocked globally by some of the world’s most exclusive retailers, including Net - A - Porter, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Matchesfashion and SSENSE. For more information, visit us at www.co-collections.com.

We are a small company growing at a very rapid pace, making this a great place to experience the inner workings of a fashion company.

The environment is extremely fast-paced so we are looking for interns that are eager, motivated, organized, and can follow through from the start to the end of a project. The ability to multi-task and be a team-player are also desired. You will mainly be assisting our design team.

Responsibilities:

Assist with design: mood boards, fabric, flat sketches, and inspiration research

General office duties: steaming, errands, organizing

Special events: photoshoots, private sales, sample sales

Maintain the upkeep of the office space and inspiration closet

Requirements:

Must be knowledgeable in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop

Available for a minimum of 1-2 days per week

Excellent organizational and time management skills with the ability to multitask and prioritize

Flexibility, determination, enthusiasm and the ability to cope well under pressure

Good teamwork and negotiation skills

This is a non-paid internship but we do offer school credit (if applicable) and mileage reimbursement for errands. Our studio and showroom are located in Downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood Hills.

Please send resume, portfolio, start date, and availability to co.la.interns@gmail.com.