Crawford Models Is Seeking A Summer Intern In New York, NY

Crawford Models located in midtown is looking for a creative intern to join the team. A great opportunity to work in the fashion industry, gaining a real understanding on how an agency operates. Intern will be working closely with agency Director on a variety of day-to-day duties.

Must be available for at least 3 days a week and be able to get college credit for internship.

Duties:

Online scouting for new faces

Taking digitals of the models

Data entry

Answering Phones

Handling agency social media platforms

Assisting agency bookers.

Ability to do research. (photographers, news faces, clients)

Other agency and office related duties.

Required Skills:

Photography

MAC Computer skills.

Strong computer skills including Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook)

Excellent Phone skills.

Ability to multi-task.

Photoshop / graphic design skills.

Social Media skills is a must.

Please send all resumes to info@crawfordmodels.com