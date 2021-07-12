CREATIVE AGENCY IS HIRING A FREELANCE Publicist IN NEW YORK, NY

We are a boutique public relations and social media agency based in NYC that works with jewelry and accessories brands.

We are a boutique public relations and social media agency based in NYC that works with jewelry and accessories brands. We are seeking a reliable and experienced PR professional to help grow the ongoing development and brand awareness of our clients through media placements and strategic partnerships. The position is freelance and remote.



Description:

Build, develop and manage brand relationships with editors, celebrities, bloggers, etc.

Proactive in pitch development ideas and story opportunities to achieve maximum editorial placement

Write press materials: bios, Q&A's, press releases, media alerts, email blasts, etc.

Creatively & strategically plan and implement PR campaigns and partnerships

Manage and coordinate new product launches, desksides and potential events

Update all company lists: monthly clipping reports, press coverage, monthly pitches, press calendar, etc.

Identify and execute high-quality product placement opportunities & other quality exposure.

Identify new business opportunities and grow brand's exposure

Requirements

BA/BS in journalism, communications, or another relevant area

5+ fashion and jewelry PR experience working in-house and/or agency with a proven track record in garnering placements at top tier outlets, including full features around new product launches.

Established, strong industry contacts within fashion, accessories and/or lifestyle, both online and in print

Experience in working with influencers with both earned and paid media opportunities.

Strong understanding and current knowledge of industry trends and competitive brand activity within the fashion and lifestyle industries

Excellent verbal, communication and writing skills, including press release writing for products, people, and business developments.

Creative, self starter and passionate about fashion

Experience working at a start-up driven company is a plus.

To be considered, please submit both a resume and a portfolio of placements to creative.fairnyc@gmail.com