CREATIVE AGENCY IS HIRING A FREELANCE PUBLICIST IN NEW YORK, NY
We are a boutique public relations and social media agency based in NYC that works with jewelry and accessories brands. We are seeking a reliable and experienced PR professional to help grow the ongoing development and brand awareness of our clients through media placements and strategic partnerships. The position is freelance and remote.
Description:
- Build, develop and manage brand relationships with editors, celebrities, bloggers, etc.
- Proactive in pitch development ideas and story opportunities to achieve maximum editorial placement
- Write press materials: bios, Q&A's, press releases, media alerts, email blasts, etc.
- Creatively & strategically plan and implement PR campaigns and partnerships
- Manage and coordinate new product launches, desksides and potential events
- Update all company lists: monthly clipping reports, press coverage, monthly pitches, press calendar, etc.
- Identify and execute high-quality product placement opportunities & other quality exposure.
- Identify new business opportunities and grow brand's exposure
Requirements
- BA/BS in journalism, communications, or another relevant area
- 5+ fashion and jewelry PR experience working in-house and/or agency with a proven track record in garnering placements at top tier outlets, including full features around new product launches.
- Established, strong industry contacts within fashion, accessories and/or lifestyle, both online and in print
- Experience in working with influencers with both earned and paid media opportunities.
- Strong understanding and current knowledge of industry trends and competitive brand activity within the fashion and lifestyle industries
- Excellent verbal, communication and writing skills, including press release writing for products, people, and business developments.
- Creative, self starter and passionate about fashion
- Experience working at a start-up driven company is a plus.
To be considered, please submit both a resume and a portfolio of placements to creative.fairnyc@gmail.com