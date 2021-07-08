Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Danielle Nicole Is Seeking A Graphic Design Marketing Intern In New York, NY

Handbag brand Danielle Nicole is a line of everyday bags from the modern to the whimsical and magical side of you. Co brands include Disney, Harry Potter, Nintendo, Marvel, and Care Bears.
Author:
danielle nicole

At Danielle Nicole we are looking for an incredibly motivated candidate for our marketing department in Graphic Design. We are searching for an upbeat personality with strong knowledge of trending and modern social media campaigns. Must be fan and have knowledge for Disney, Harry Potter and Nintendo for our licensed bags.

Must submit resume and portfolio to info@danielle-nicole.com.

  • Graphic Design and Illustration Skills (Adobe photoshop and Adobe illustrator)
  • Design and develop assets for social media platforms, interactive campaigns, advertising and other digital projects with an eye to strategically increase visibility on a global scale
  • Creative direction, branding, graphic design, trend forecasting, typography.
  • Basic re-touching skills and color-correcting photos
  • Passion for trend fashion and fashion forward aesthetic

Skills

- Proficient in Adobe platform: Photoshop, Illustrator, In-Design,
- Excellent multitasking skills
- Creative thinker
- Efficient Time Management skills

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

ss19-2 danielle nicole
Sponsored Story

Danielle Nicole Is Seeking A Graphic Design Intern In New York, NY

Danielle Nicole reflects a sense of casual and relaxed chic, focused on fusing both form and function for the modern woman.

ss19-2 danielle nicole
Careers

Danielle Nicole Is Hiring A Graphic Designer In New York, NY

Danielle Nicole reflects a sense of casual and relaxed chic, focused on fusing both form and function for the modern woman.

ss19-2 danielle nicole
Careers

Danielle Nicole Is Hiring A Social Media / Marketing Coordinator In New York, NY

Danielle Nicole reflects a sense of casual and relaxed chic, focused on fusing both form and function for the modern woman. The brand represents a fresh twist on classic styling and incorporates detailed custom hardware and exclusive materials from all around the world.

Danielle Nicole logo
Sponsored Story

DANIELLE NICOLE Is Seeking Handbag Design Interns In New York, NY

Danielle Nicole reflects a sense of casual and relaxed chic, focused on fusing both form and function for the modern woman.