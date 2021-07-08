- Publish date:
Danielle Nicole Is Seeking A Graphic Design Marketing Intern In New York, NY
At Danielle Nicole we are looking for an incredibly motivated candidate for our marketing department in Graphic Design. We are searching for an upbeat personality with strong knowledge of trending and modern social media campaigns. Must be fan and have knowledge for Disney, Harry Potter and Nintendo for our licensed bags.
Must submit resume and portfolio to info@danielle-nicole.com.
- Graphic Design and Illustration Skills (Adobe photoshop and Adobe illustrator)
- Design and develop assets for social media platforms, interactive campaigns, advertising and other digital projects with an eye to strategically increase visibility on a global scale
- Creative direction, branding, graphic design, trend forecasting, typography.
- Basic re-touching skills and color-correcting photos
- Passion for trend fashion and fashion forward aesthetic
Skills
- Proficient in Adobe platform: Photoshop, Illustrator, In-Design,
- Excellent multitasking skills
- Creative thinker
- Efficient Time Management skills