Danielle Nicole Is Seeking A Graphic Design Marketing Intern In New York, NY

Handbag brand Danielle Nicole is a line of everyday bags from the modern to the whimsical and magical side of you. Co brands include Disney, Harry Potter, Nintendo, Marvel, and Care Bears.

At Danielle Nicole we are looking for an incredibly motivated candidate for our marketing department in Graphic Design. We are searching for an upbeat personality with strong knowledge of trending and modern social media campaigns. Must be fan and have knowledge for Disney, Harry Potter and Nintendo for our licensed bags.

Must submit resume and portfolio to info@danielle-nicole.com.

Graphic Design and Illustration Skills (Adobe photoshop and Adobe illustrator)

Design and develop assets for social media platforms, interactive campaigns, advertising and other digital projects with an eye to strategically increase visibility on a global scale

Creative direction, branding, graphic design, trend forecasting, typography.

Basic re-touching skills and color-correcting photos

Passion for trend fashion and fashion forward aesthetic

Skills



- Proficient in Adobe platform: Photoshop, Illustrator, In-Design,

- Excellent multitasking skills

- Creative thinker

- Efficient Time Management skills