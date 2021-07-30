DONNI. Is Hiring An Operations Assistant In Los Angeles

DONNI is a collection of everyday essentials, each with endless ways to wear. easy to wear, hard to take off. made in LA.

Image: DONNI

The Operations Assistant is an exciting opportunity in a quickly growing LA based contemporary fashion brand. It is a detail oriented and fast-paced role focused on office operations. This position is based in DTLA and requires coming into the office daily.

Responsibilities:



-Maintain and develop (when necessary) organizational systems for product and supplies. Update internal operation procedures document as needed.

-Manage supplies stock for general office (amazon, Office Depot, etc)

Perform general office administrative and clerical duties.

-Organize and maintain filing (paper and digital)

-Organize and maintain inventory for materials in and out of office (jewelry supplies, beads, fabric headers, etc)

-Work closely with upper management to implement new office policies and procedures. Aid in supporting their daily tasks.

-Assist in clearing end of season fabrics

-Accounts payable; review and confirm all operational invoices

-Coordinate messengers

-Assist in local errands

-Data entry (Apparel Magic knowledge a plus)

-Act as back-up to upper management in performing business operations duties.

-Act as point of contact for HR and accounting team

-Coordinate with upper management to schedule team meetings and to provide follow-ups.

-Support upper management in handling and resolving operational issues.

-Participate in meetings and distribute minutes of meeting to the appropriate team.

-Support upper management with personal tasks when needed.