DONNI. Is Hiring An Operations Assistant In Los Angeles

DONNI is a collection of everyday essentials, each with endless ways to wear. easy to wear, hard to take off. made in LA.
The Operations Assistant is an exciting opportunity in a quickly growing LA based contemporary fashion brand. It is a detail oriented and fast-paced role focused on office operations. This position is based in DTLA and requires coming into the office daily.

Responsibilities:

-Maintain and develop (when necessary) organizational systems for product and supplies. Update internal operation procedures document as needed.
-Manage supplies stock for general office (amazon, Office Depot, etc)
Perform general office administrative and clerical duties.
-Organize and maintain filing (paper and digital)
-Organize and maintain inventory for materials in and out of office (jewelry supplies, beads, fabric headers, etc)
-Work closely with upper management to implement new office policies and procedures. Aid in supporting their daily tasks.
-Assist in clearing end of season fabrics
-Accounts payable; review and confirm all operational invoices
-Coordinate messengers
-Assist in local errands
-Data entry (Apparel Magic knowledge a plus)
-Act as back-up to upper management in performing business operations duties.
-Act as point of contact for HR and accounting team
-Coordinate with upper management to schedule team meetings and to provide follow-ups.
-Support upper management in handling and resolving operational issues.
-Participate in meetings and distribute minutes of meeting to the appropriate team.
-Support upper management with personal tasks when needed.

REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum of 1-2 years in a similar role
-Strong understanding of Fashion Operations
-Strong knowledge of excel
-Ability to multi-task, prioritize and problem solve independently
-Attention to detail
-Use of Illustrator and Photoshop a plus

To Apply: Please send your resume to malaika@shopdonni.com and alyssa@shopdonni.com.

