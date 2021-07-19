Sponsored Story
DRESS ARTICLES Is Seeking Brand Assistants In New York, NY

DRESS ARTICLES - is a platform where up-and-coming designers can share their collections with women who appreciate quality, design and discovery.
DRESS ARTICLES - is a platform where up-and-coming designers can share their collections with women who appreciate quality, design and discovery. We are a start-up company based in New York, so the position will affect all aspects of how the business functions and grows. This an all-encompassing role will include Digital Marketing, Social Media Management, Content Production, Branding, E-Commerce, Research for new brand to join the platform.

Primary Responsibilities:

  1. Assistance in Social Media content production;
  2. Overseeing and executing the distribution of the imagery across our digital and social platforms;
  3. Maintaining consistent email marketing;
  4. Driving traffic via Google Ads words, Instagram/Facebook Ads, SEO;
  5. Assistance with influencer marketing and PR;
  6. Assistance with Shopify, uploading the content, copywriting
  7. Research the brands who potentially can join the platform.

Job Requirements:

  • Social-media skills is a must;
  • Preferably photography skills;
  • Strong interest in fashion;
  • Detail oriented and highly organized;
  • Must be knowledgeable in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop;
  • Excellent written skills;
  • Ability to multi-task;
  • Flexibility, determination, enthusiasm to work in a start-up company.

This is a non-paid internship but we do offer school credit (if applicable)

Must be available for at least 3-5 days a week.

Please send resume, portfolio, start date, and availability to kz@dressarticles.com

