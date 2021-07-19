- Publish date:
DRESS ARTICLES Is Seeking Brand Assistants In New York, NY
DRESS ARTICLES - is a platform where up-and-coming designers can share their collections with women who appreciate quality, design and discovery. We are a start-up company based in New York, so the position will affect all aspects of how the business functions and grows. This an all-encompassing role will include Digital Marketing, Social Media Management, Content Production, Branding, E-Commerce, Research for new brand to join the platform.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Assistance in Social Media content production;
- Overseeing and executing the distribution of the imagery across our digital and social platforms;
- Maintaining consistent email marketing;
- Driving traffic via Google Ads words, Instagram/Facebook Ads, SEO;
- Assistance with influencer marketing and PR;
- Assistance with Shopify, uploading the content, copywriting
- Research the brands who potentially can join the platform.
Job Requirements:
- Social-media skills is a must;
- Preferably photography skills;
- Strong interest in fashion;
- Detail oriented and highly organized;
- Must be knowledgeable in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop;
- Excellent written skills;
- Ability to multi-task;
- Flexibility, determination, enthusiasm to work in a start-up company.
This is a non-paid internship but we do offer school credit (if applicable)
Must be available for at least 3-5 days a week.
Please send resume, portfolio, start date, and availability to kz@dressarticles.com