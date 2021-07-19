DRESS ARTICLES Is Seeking Brand Assistants In New York, NY

DRESS ARTICLES - is a platform where up-and-coming designers can share their collections with women who appreciate quality, design and discovery.

DRESS ARTICLES - is a platform where up-and-coming designers can share their collections with women who appreciate quality, design and discovery. We are a start-up company based in New York, so the position will affect all aspects of how the business functions and grows. This an all-encompassing role will include Digital Marketing, Social Media Management, Content Production, Branding, E-Commerce, Research for new brand to join the platform.

Primary Responsibilities:

Assistance in Social Media content production; Overseeing and executing the distribution of the imagery across our digital and social platforms; Maintaining consistent email marketing; Driving traffic via Google Ads words, Instagram/Facebook Ads, SEO; Assistance with influencer marketing and PR; Assistance with Shopify, uploading the content, copywriting Research the brands who potentially can join the platform.

Job Requirements:

Social-media skills is a must;

Preferably photography skills;

Strong interest in fashion;

Detail oriented and highly organized;

Must be knowledgeable in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop;

Excellent written skills;

Ability to multi-task;

Flexibility, determination, enthusiasm to work in a start-up company.

This is a non-paid internship but we do offer school credit (if applicable)

Must be available for at least 3-5 days a week.

Please send resume, portfolio, start date, and availability to kz@dressarticles.com