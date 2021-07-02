Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Stars Edition: Elle Fanning at Cannes

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History: All-Star Edition' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks from the stylish stars who make regular appearances on best-dressed lists.

No one does Cannes quite like Elle Fanning.

She's only been attending the film festival for a few years — and she only just turned 23! — but the actor has made an impact on the famously glamorous, high-fashion red carpet thanks to her fun, referential approach to her wardrobe for the (typically annual) event. The moment Fanning steps onto the Croisette, something happens. We're no longer on a step-and-repeat — we've entered a fashion fantasy starring Fanning, where she embodies different eras (example: her Grace Kelly-esque Dior for the premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in 2019) and pays homage to fashion history (like her hand-painted Vivienne Westwood unicorn gown from 2017, which called back to the designer's Bird of Paradise dresses from Spring 2005).

Fanning has been a mainstay on the Best Dressed roundups that come out of the Cannes Film Festival pretty much since her first appearance, in 2016. So, with the event coming back this summer, we're revisiting some of Fanning's greatest sartorial hits from Cannes past in the gallery, below.

