Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Stars Edition: Elle Fanning at Cannes

Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Stars Edition: Elle Fanning at Cannes

No one does film festival fashion quite like Elle.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

No one does film festival fashion quite like Elle.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History: All-Star Edition' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks from the stylish stars who make regular appearances on best-dressed lists.

No one does Cannes quite like Elle Fanning.

She's only been attending the film festival for a few years — and she only just turned 23! — but the actor has made an impact on the famously glamorous, high-fashion red carpet thanks to her fun, referential approach to her wardrobe for the (typically annual) event. The moment Fanning steps onto the Croisette, something happens. We're no longer on a step-and-repeat — we've entered a fashion fantasy starring Fanning, where she embodies different eras (example: her Grace Kelly-esque Dior for the premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in 2019) and pays homage to fashion history (like her hand-painted Vivienne Westwood unicorn gown from 2017, which called back to the designer's Bird of Paradise dresses from Spring 2005). 

Fanning has been a mainstay on the Best Dressed roundups that come out of the Cannes Film Festival pretty much since her first appearance, in 2016. So, with the event coming back this summer, we're revisiting some of Fanning's greatest sartorial hits from Cannes past in the gallery, below.

Elle-Fanning-Cannes-2019-Reem-Acra
Elle-Fanning-Cannes-2016-Chanel
Elle-Fanning-Cannes-2016-Valentino-AMFAR
16
Gallery
16 Images

Feeling inspired? Shop these Fanning-inspired picks:

christopher-john-rogers-top
large_philosophy-di-lorenzo-serafini-white-poplin-button-front-mini-dress
molly-goddard-dress
13
Gallery
13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making. 

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Rihanna attends the "Okja" screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival
Style

The Best Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Moments of All Time

From Kristen Stewart in Chanel to Naomi Campbell in Alaïa to Elle Fanning in... well, everything.

Elle Fanning
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Elle Fanning in a Pile of Lilac Tulle by Rodarte

I'd argue it's one of Fanning's sweetest looks ever.

Ruth-Negga-2016-Cannes-Marc-Jacobs-Horizontal
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Ruth Negga in Marc Jacobs at Cannes in 2016

Stylist Karla Welch recently posted a behind-the-scenes look at her fitting with the actor.

Rihanna China Through The Looking Glass Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Stars Edition: Rihanna

Truly, one of a kind.