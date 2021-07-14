Sponsored Story
Enza Costa Is Hiring A West Coast Account Executive In Los Angeles

Crafted in Los Angeles of the finest materials from Italy, Japan and California, Enza Costa’s effortless styles meet its uncompromising standards to yield a collection of luxury basics meant to be lived in.
Enza Costa – West Coast Account Executive (LA Based):

  • Minimum of 2-4 years in wholesale experience in sales account management
  • Preferred experience in women’s contemporary and luxury apparel
  • Dynamically grow the boutique business through additional penetration within existing doors, as well as opening additional brand appropriate retail doors
  • Domestic travel
  • Strong analytical and reporting skills
  • Excellent communication skills

To Apply: Please send your resume to estelle@enzacosta.com, subject line West Coast Account Executive.

