Enza Costa Is Hiring A West Coast Account Executive In Los Angeles
Crafted in Los Angeles of the finest materials from Italy, Japan and California, Enza Costa’s effortless styles meet its uncompromising standards to yield a collection of luxury basics meant to be lived in.
Enza Costa – West Coast Account Executive (LA Based):
- Minimum of 2-4 years in wholesale experience in sales account management
- Preferred experience in women’s contemporary and luxury apparel
- Dynamically grow the boutique business through additional penetration within existing doors, as well as opening additional brand appropriate retail doors
- Domestic travel
- Strong analytical and reporting skills
- Excellent communication skills
To Apply: Please send your resume to estelle@enzacosta.com, subject line West Coast Account Executive.