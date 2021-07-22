- Publish date:
Factory PR Is Seeking A Summer '21 Digital + Influencer Intern In Los Angeles
Job title: DIGITAL + INFLUENCER INTERN
Company: Factory PR
Job location: 8314 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Pay and Benefits: Unpaid Internship
Job Type: Part-time, Internship
Job description
Factory PR is a preeminent communications agency that sits at the nexus of style and technology innovation. Known for our expertise in launching and repositioning brands, Factory PR architects multi-faceted strategies incorporating public relations, brand development, influencer marketing, celebrity activations, content creation and full scope integrated digital capabilities. With offices in New York, and Los Angeles, Factory PR has a seventeen-year relationship with the fashion consumer and technology media.
SEEKING Factory PR seeks DIGITAL + INFLUENCER INTERN for the Summer 2021 term (July through October) at their Los Angeles office. The candidate should be tapped in culturally and have a genuine passion for the public relations, social media, influencer and celebrity fields. We’re looking for dedicated, motivated and passionate individuals who can multitask and work in a fast-paced environment.
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Track influencer posts and monitor engagement, reach, etc.
- Compile and update media lists
- Update client reports
- Update tracking platforms such as Lefty
- Assist in writing copy for influencer outreach
- Coordinate messenger services and overnight shipments
- General administrative duties
- Assist with influencer/VIP gifting and mailers
- Plan and work events including parties, fashion shows and presentations
REQUIREMENTS
- Background of study in relevant field
- May be able to earn school credit
- Must be able to commit to three to five days per week
- Must have experience with Word, Excel, Powerpoint. Lefty a plus
- Prior fashion, public relations, social media or corporate office experience is a plus
Send all resumes to: rachel@factorypr.com
COMPENSATION
- This is an unpaid internship
- Weekly class will be offered by a variety of PR professionals to teach the basics of fashion PR including social media, pithing, editorial advertising, trend forecasting and more
- School credit is also available
- Snacks and fun included!