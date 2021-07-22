Sponsored Story
Factory PR Is Seeking A Summer '21 Digital + Influencer Intern In Los Angeles

Factory PR is a preeminent communications agency that sits at the nexus of style and technology innovation.
Job title: DIGITAL + INFLUENCER INTERN
Company: Factory PR
Job location: 8314 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Pay and Benefits: Unpaid Internship
Job Type: Part-time, Internship

Job description

Factory PR is a preeminent communications agency that sits at the nexus of style and technology innovation. Known for our expertise in launching and repositioning brands, Factory PR architects multi-faceted strategies incorporating public relations, brand development, influencer marketing, celebrity activations, content creation and full scope integrated digital capabilities. With offices in New York, and Los Angeles, Factory PR has a seventeen-year relationship with the fashion consumer and technology media.

SEEKING Factory PR seeks DIGITAL + INFLUENCER INTERN for the Summer 2021 term (July through October) at their Los Angeles office. The candidate should be tapped in culturally and have a genuine passion for the public relations, social media, influencer and celebrity fields. We’re looking for dedicated, motivated and passionate individuals who can multitask and work in a fast-paced environment.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Track influencer posts and monitor engagement, reach, etc.
  • Compile and update media lists
  • Update client reports
  • Update tracking platforms such as Lefty
  • Assist in writing copy for influencer outreach
  • Coordinate messenger services and overnight shipments
  • General administrative duties
  • Assist with influencer/VIP gifting and mailers
  • Plan and work events including parties, fashion shows and presentations

REQUIREMENTS

  • Background of study in relevant field
  • May be able to earn school credit
  • Must be able to commit to three to five days per week
  • Must have experience with Word, Excel, Powerpoint. Lefty a plus
  • Prior fashion, public relations, social media or corporate office experience is a plus

Send all resumes to: rachel@factorypr.com

COMPENSATION

  • This is an unpaid internship
  • Weekly class will be offered by a variety of PR professionals to teach the basics of fashion PR including social media, pithing, editorial advertising, trend forecasting and more
  • School credit is also available
  • Snacks and fun included!

