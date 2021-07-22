Factory PR Is Seeking A Summer '21 Digital + Influencer Intern In Los Angeles

Job title: DIGITAL + INFLUENCER INTERN

Company: Factory PR

Job location: 8314 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Pay and Benefits: Unpaid Internship

Job Type: Part-time, Internship

Job description

Factory PR is a preeminent communications agency that sits at the nexus of style and technology innovation. Known for our expertise in launching and repositioning brands, Factory PR architects multi-faceted strategies incorporating public relations, brand development, influencer marketing, celebrity activations, content creation and full scope integrated digital capabilities. With offices in New York, and Los Angeles, Factory PR has a seventeen-year relationship with the fashion consumer and technology media.

SEEKING Factory PR seeks DIGITAL + INFLUENCER INTERN for the Summer 2021 term (July through October) at their Los Angeles office. The candidate should be tapped in culturally and have a genuine passion for the public relations, social media, influencer and celebrity fields. We’re looking for dedicated, motivated and passionate individuals who can multitask and work in a fast-paced environment.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Track influencer posts and monitor engagement, reach, etc.

Compile and update media lists

Update client reports

Update tracking platforms such as Lefty

Assist in writing copy for influencer outreach

Coordinate messenger services and overnight shipments

General administrative duties

Assist with influencer/VIP gifting and mailers

Plan and work events including parties, fashion shows and presentations

REQUIREMENTS

Background of study in relevant field

May be able to earn school credit

Must be able to commit to three to five days per week

Must have experience with Word, Excel, Powerpoint. Lefty a plus

Prior fashion, public relations, social media or corporate office experience is a plus

Send all resumes to: rachel@factorypr.com

COMPENSATION