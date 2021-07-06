FACTORY PR Is Seeking VIP Summer 2021 PR Interns In Los Angeles
ABOUT FACTORY PR Factory PR is a preeminent communications agency that sits at the nexus of style and technology innovation. Known for our expertise in launching and repositioning brands, Factory PR architects multi-faceted strategies incorporating public relations, brand development, influencer marketing, celebrity activations, content creation and full scope integrated digital capabilities. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, Factory PR has a twenty-year relationship with the fashion consumer and technology media.
SEEKING Factory PR seeks Fashion VIP Interns for the Summer 2021 term. The candidates should be tapped in culturally and have a genuine passion for the public relations and celebrity fields. We’re looking for dedicated, motivated and passionate individuals who can multitask and work in a fast-paced environment.
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Organize and merchandise samples and client collections
- Traffic samples to stylists and publications
- Assist with compiling and updating media lists
- Update client reports
- Help write VIP media alerts and pitches
- Daily search of magazines, blogs and all entertainment related media outlets for celebrities wearing represented brands
- Coordinating messenger services and overnight shipments
- General administrative duties
- Assist with VIP gifting and mailers
- Assist with VIP fittings and appointments
- Plan and work events including parties, fashion shows and presentations
REQUIREMENTS
- Background of study in relevant field
- May be able to earn school credit
- Must be able to commit to three to five days per week
- Must have experience with Word, Excel, Powerpoint.
- Prior fashion, public relations or corporate office experience is a plus
COMPENSATION
- This is an unpaid internship
- Weekly class will be offered by a variety of PR professionals to teach the basics of fashion PR including social media, pithing, editorial advertising, trend forecasting and more
- Snacks and fun included
Contact michelle@factorypr.com, subject line Summer PR Interns.