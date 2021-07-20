See All the Fall 2021 Ad Campaigns

Photo: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin/Courtesy of Michael Kors

The release of fall campaigns at the sweltering hot peak of summer is always baffling, even to those familiar with fashion's nonsensical calendar. And yet, brands continue to put out bundled up, knit-heavy imagery in July, as if our AC units are powerful enough to convince us to swap swimsuits for padded parkas in the middle of a heat wave. At least we're finally ready to get dressed up — and several of the newly-released ads reflect the joy that comes with it.

We're rounding up all the stunning Fall 2021 visuals in the gallery below. Be sure to keep checking back as they continue to roll out.

