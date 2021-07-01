Must Read: Miranda Priestly Is a Pop Culture Relic, The Importance of Chief Brand Officers for Fashion Companies

Photo: Frederic Aranda/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Miranda Priestly is a pop culture relic

Vanessa Friedman, Elizabeth Paton and Jessica Testa wrote a piece on the dying breed of instantly recognizable editors who reigned over the most famous fashion magazines. Aside from Anna Wintour, whose bob is as powerful as ever, the "Devil Wears Prada" notion of a media ruler with multiple assistants to carry out menial and ridiculous tasks is simply a thing of the past. "The mold of the imperial editor, established in the early part of the 20th century when Edna Woolman Chase of American Vogue and Carmel Snow of Harper's Bazaar first claimed their fiefs, has been broken, probably irrevocably. It has disappeared with the Town Cars and, perhaps, the dodo," they wrote in The New York Times piece. "The new guard of editors (many chosen by Ms. Wintour) is younger and less familiar, but significantly more diverse, possessed of a very different aura and set of priorities." {The New York Times}

The importance of chief brand officers for fashion companies

Companies were subject to greater scrutiny this past year due to Covid-19 and a heightened focus on social issues and climate impact. In a piece for ˆBusiness of Fashion, Sheena Butler-Young looked at how increasingly complex marketing has become and why a growing number of companies have created the position of chief brand officer to address these complexities. In addition to elaborating on the responsibilities of this role, Butler-Young expands on what makes a good chief brand officer. {Business of Fashion}

K.ingsley unveils new ready-to-wear and expands into accessories

Brooklyn-based LGBTQ designer Kingsley Gbadegesin released his expanded and elevated K.ngsley ready-to-wear collection on Thursday, while also unveiling the label's first accessories (jewelry and footwear). Since launching only nine months ago, the designer has gained a loyal following thanks to his gender non-conforming tank tops. "At the very beginning of launching the brand, people just kept asking for more. It was very humbling," Gbadegesin told WWD's Emily Mercer. "Everybody wanted full looks, but I didn't have proper infrastructure or knowledge." {WWD}

How to set up a successful Etsy business

Cosmopolitan gathered helpful insights from top Etsy sellers on how to set up your own business on the platform. The crafters shared everything from photography tips to TikTok marketing techniques. {Cosmopolitan}

Why we're so into ugly shoes, according to psychologists

If you're questioning your sudden urge to purchase printed Crocs, you're not alone: According to Carolyn Mair, Ph.D., a cognitive psychologist who specializes in fashion, we're currently fascinated and drawn to ugly fashion. "Ugly fashion attracts attention because it is different," Mair explained to Jenna Igneri for a Refinery29 piece. "Wearing something different that draws attention could be interpreted as risk-taking, which may be perceived as exciting, adventurous and fun." {Refinery29)

Pinterest to prohibit all weight-loss adds

Pinterest updated its ad policies on July 1 to prohibit all adds with weight-loss language and imagery. The policy makes Pinterest the first and only major platform to ban all weight-loss, dieting and body shaming ads. To celebrate this policy update, Pinterest Creators, including plus-size model and social media personality Tabria Majors, will be sharing Idea Pins on the platform to represent positive theme, like body neutrality. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Pinterest

