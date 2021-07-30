The 17 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in July

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

As we get ready to enjoy a sleepy month of fashion in August and the last bits of summer before the industry revs up for fashion month, we're taking a moment to appreciate the clothes and accessories we scooped up in July. This month's finds include a braided challah-shaped charm, a preppy terry cloth set, a breezy linen collar shirt, a kitten heel mule and minimalist rings. See (and shop) them all in the gallery below:

17 Gallery 17 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

