Publish date:

The 17 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in July

Featuring a braided challah-shaped charm and a preppy terry cloth set.
Author:
fashionista-best-purchases-july-2021

As we get ready to enjoy a sleepy month of fashion in August and the last bits of summer before the industry revs up for fashion month, we're taking a moment to appreciate the clothes and accessories we scooped up in July. This month's finds include a braided challah-shaped charm, a preppy terry cloth set, a breezy linen collar shirt, a kitten heel mule and minimalist rings. See (and shop) them all in the gallery below: 

Aibia Nia Rings
17
Gallery
17 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

fashionista-june-editor-roundup
Shopping

The 23 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in June

Featuring vegan leather slides, tie-dye sets and more.

best-purchases-june-2021
Shopping

The 17 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in June

Featuring zebra-print Crocs, everyday jewelry and a sparkly bikini.

fashionista-best-purchases-feb-2021
Shopping

The 23 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in February

Featuring statement knits, a TikTok-approved bucket hat and more.

fashionosta-best-purchases-2020
Shopping

The 33 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought This Year

Featuring Entireworld sweats, Telfar bags and... more Entireworld sweats.